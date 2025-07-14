109°F
Raiders News

Raiders waive QB with Carroll’s 1st training camp approaching

Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley (14) on the sideline before an NFL game against the Kansas C ...
Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley (14) on the sideline before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2025 - 2:04 pm
 

The Raiders waived quarterback Carter Bradley on Monday.

Bradley, 25, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in April 2024 out of South Alabama and spent most of last season on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in December but did not appear in a game.

Bradley is the son of longtime NFL coach Gus Bradley, the Raiders former defensive coordinator. Gus Bradley previously worked under coach Pete Carroll in Seattle.

Waiving Bradley leaves the Raiders with three quarterbacks. Veteran Geno Smith is expected to be the team’s starter, while Aidan O’Connell and rookie sixth-round pick Cam Miller will compete for the backup job.

The Raiders’ first training camp under Carroll is scheduled to begin July 23 at their Henderson practice facility.

