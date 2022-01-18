Raiders waste no time in beginning search for new GM

According to multiple reports, the Raiders already have asked for permission to speak to Dave Ziegler, Patriots director of player personnel, and Ed Dodds, the Colts assistant GM.

With free agency, the draft and potentially naming a new head coach all facing the Raiders, they are expected to act expeditiously in finding a replacement for Mike Mayock, who they fired as general manager on Monday.

The sense is the Raiders will prioritize either someone with prior experience in the position or a candidate who has played a strong role in a current winning program.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders already have asked for permission to speak to Dave Ziegler, Patriots director of player personnel, and Ed Dodds, the Colts assistant GM.

Whoever they ultimately choose is expected to play a big role in the hiring of the next head coach, or be a package deal with whoever they decide on as the permanent head coach.

Here are some candidates to keep an eye on:

Dave Ziegler, Patriots director of player personnel: Ziegler has essentially been acting as the Patriots’ general manager for the last year. His work in the draft has earned rave reviews.

Ed Dodds, Colts assistant GM: Dodds is one of the most respected assistant GM’s in the league. He’s been a hot candidate the last two cycles, for good reason with the solid work he’s done for the Colts. He has also worked under Al Davis in the Raiders’ personnel department from 2003-2006.

Tony Pastoors, Rams vice president: The former Dartmouth football standout has played a key role in the construction of the Rams. His deft handling of the salary cap has enabled the Rams to add star players under big contracts without sacrificing soundness across the roster.

Eliot Wolf, Patriots consultant: Wolf is the son of Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf, an instrumental figure during two stints with the Raiders as a trusted part of Al Davis’ inner circle. The younger Wolf has worked for the Packers, Browns and Patriots and is on the fast track to running his own team.

DuJuan Daniels, Raiders assistant director of player personnel: Before joining the Raiders along with Mayock in 2019, Daniels was a respected member of the New England Patriots scouting department. Daniels is well-respected inside the Raiders’ organization.

Joe Hortiz, Ravens director of player personnel: The Ravens are a model franchise that continually identifies great players and churns out good, solid teams. Hortiz has played a big role in that success and is a hot candidate as a result.`

Brandon Brown, Eagles director of player personnel: It’s only a matter of time for Brown, who has done a great job running the Eagles’ respected pro scouting department and has a strong resume as a former player and coach. His law degree doesn’t hurt, either.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns VP of football operations: Has an economics degree from Princeton and a master’s from Stanford. In addition, he was the Associate Portfolio Manager at Taylor Woods Capital Group. The analytics and football background make him a hot candidate. Might help that he was with the 49ers when Jim Harbaugh was there.

Brandon Hunt, Steelers pro scouting coordinator: The build-from-within Steelers never seem to miss a beat in building consistently winning teams. Hunt is a big part of Kevin Colbert astute operation.

Glenn Cook, Browns VP of player personnel: A hot name that is currently under consideration for various GM openings around the league. Cook is a respected lieutenant to Browns GM Andrew Andrew Berry.

Ryan Cowden, Titans VP of player personnel: The Titans are one of the most respected talent evaluators in the NFL, and Cowden is a big reason why. His time in Carolina makes for a strong resume.

