Raiders Way street signs installed near team’s Henderson headquarters

Justin Buhl, a traffic signal technician for the city of Henderson, installs a Raiders Way street sign to replace the Executive Airport Drive sign near the Raiders headquarters and practice facility in Henderson, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Kevin Weakland, signs and margins technician for the city of Henderson, installs a Raiders Way street sign to replace the Executive Airport Drive sign near the Raiders headquarters and practice facility in Henderson, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

When Raiders management moves into the team’s under-construction headquarters and practice facility next month, the road leading to the Henderson facility will have members of the organization feeling at home even before they arrive.

Crews from the city of Henderson began installing Raiders Way street signs Tuesday morning, replacing the Executive Airport Drive signs.

The illuminated street signs installed on traffic lights feature a black background with white lettering, while the metal signs that are non-illuminated have a white background with black lettering. The color scheme is on brand for the Raiders, but a deviation from the standard green background with white lettering used for most Henderson street signs.

The street name change was approved by the City Council last month after the Raiders agreed to pay the associated costs the city would incur for purchasing the new street signs and for local businesses on the stretch of road to obtain new business cards, letterheads and other materials.

City officials said it cost $7,275 to replace the street signs on the stretch of road from St. Rose Parkway to Volunteer Boulevard.

“We would have been happy to do that even if not required by the city,” Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, said at the council meeting.

The team’s facility, estimated to cost over $75 million, will house team executive offices, as well as three outdoor fields, 1½ indoor fields, a weight room, a rehabilitation center, a team retail store and a TV studio.

The street had been named since 1997 for Henderson Executive Airport, which lies just across the street from the Raiders’ facility.

Letters outlining the street name change were sent to all affected businesses, including Levi Strauss & Co. and the Clark County Department of Aviation, both of whom supported the change.

The Raiders will play 13 miles from the Henderson facility at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, located off Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

Another Raiders-themed street name change there is still in the offing, as the team gained approval in 2018 from Clark County to change Aldebaran Avenue on the north end of the stadium to Al Davis Way, to honor the former Raiders head coach and owner and father of current owner Mark Davis.

