Raiders welcome back kicker Daniel Carlson, release 7 players

The Raiders got kicker Daniel Carlson back from the COVID list and let go of seven players before Tuesday’s cut-down day to get their roster to the 85-player maximum.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6, left) holds the ball as place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) gets off another field goal attempt during warm ups for a scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, August 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders got kicker Daniel Carlson back from the COVID-19 list Monday and let go of seven players before Tuesday’s cut-down day to get their roster to the 85-player maximum.

The Raiders waived quarterback Case Cookus, kicker Dominik Eberle, long snapper Liam McCullough, running back Bo Scarbrough and wide receiver Caleb Scott, and released cornerback De’Vante Bausby and defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks.

By cutting Cookus, the Raiders are signaling a return of Marcus Mariota this week. Mariota tweaked his leg last week and was unable to play in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. A person with knowledge of the situation said Monday that Mariota and tight end Darren Waller, who has missed more than a week of practice with an unspecified injury, are expected to return this week, perhaps with limitations.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.