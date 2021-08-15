Raiders welcome fans to Allegiant with win over Seahawks

Nathan Peterman played nearly the entire game and completed 29 of 39 passes foe 246 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders outgained the Seahawks 385 to 194 yards in total offense

Playing in front of their home fans for the first time since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders beat the Seattle Seahawks 20-3 Saturday night at an electric Allegiant Stadium.

Nate Peterman played nearly the entire game and completed 29 of 39 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders outgained the Seahawks 385 to 194 yards in total offense

Here are three observations on the Raiders’ win:

Defense competent

After all the issues the Raiders had on defense last year, any sort of improvement would be considered a big win. That is why the first-half performance Saturday offers at least a glimmer of hope.

The Raiders used mostly second-team players to start the game, although rookies Tre’von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs are pushing hard for starting jobs at free safety and slot cornerback, respectfully, and both Cle Ferrell and Carl Nassib expect to have big roles in what could be an 8- or 9-player rotation on the defensive line.

Nevertheless, the unit played fast and pitched a first-half shutout, surrendering just 19 total yards.

Granted, the Seahawks’ first-team offense was sidelined the entire game, and coach Pete Carroll wasn’t about to show any of his offensive cards. But it was clearly a step in the right direction for a beleaguered group.

Ferrell had some moments on the pass rush, an area he needs to improve to become a more complete player. Hobbs nearly forced a fumble after flying off the edge on a blitz and sacking Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. And second-year linebacker Tanner Muse, who missed all of last year with a toe injury, came off the end to jump and deflect a pass.

Hobbs has been a bright spot in camp and seems on target for a big role.

“He might be an opening day starter,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.

Meanwhile, the Raiders got the Seahawks off the field on four of five third downs in the first half. That situation was a point of contention last year, with the Raiders managing the third-worst third-down efficiency in the NFL last year.

Offensive line clicks

The only first-team offensive players that saw the field on Saturday were rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood and new center Andre James. Each figures prominently in a rebuilt Raiders offensive line that will introduce three new starters and welcome back veteran guard Richie Incognito, who played just two games last year.

Leatherwood, who the Raiders selected with the 17th pick overall in the first round last April, has had a strong training camp and continued his upward trend on Saturday. It wasn’t a perfect night for the former Outland Trophy winner from Alabama, but he more than held his own while playing the entire first quarter, and the Raiders ran off his hip for positive yardage on a handful of runs. Their long first-half touchdown was off his side.

“I feel like the whole objective of today was get some experience playing in a live game,” Leatherwood said. “I wasn’t perfect. I’ve got a lot of reps to learn from.”

James, the understudy of Rodney Hudson the last two years, looked comfortable in his first quarter and in sync with third-string quarterback Nate Peterman, who got extensive action with second-string quarterback Marcus Mariota nursing a sore leg.

James and Leatherwood face a big week, as does the entire starting offensive line, practicing on Wednesday and Thursday against the Rams’ starting defensive line, including All-Pro Aaron Donald. The 100 or so reps they will get working against the Rams will go a long way in their development.

Zay Jones states case

In spite of minimal production during his one-year-plus with the Raiders, veteran wide receiver Zay Jones is a favorite of both Derek Carr and Jon Gruden and both have talked Jones up throughout camp.

His spot on the roster appears secure, although playing time appears hard to come by given the presence of Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, John Brown and Willie Snead.

With Gruden sitting the upper end of the receiver rotation, Jones came up big with three catches for 57 yards, including a 28-yard hook-up with Peterman.

“His ceiling is untapped,” said Gruden. “He’s taken advantage of these opportunities.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.