Raiders well-positioned to land impact wide receiver

The strong wide receiver performance at the scouting combine bodes well for the Raiders. The 2022 draft class offers as much explosiveness as any in recent history.

INDIANAPOLIS — Raiders coach Josh McDaniels passed on Tuesday on a chance to offer an assessment of the wide receivers gathered this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Fresh off coaching an NFL season with the Patriots and the whirlwind month he just went through building his new Raiders staff, there hasn’t been a whole lot of time to take a deep dive into the draft.

“I’m not afraid to say this,” McDaniels said. “I’m not all the way there.”

By late Thursday evening, though, one thing was clear to McDaniels and everyone else. The 2022 wide receiver draft class offers as much explosiveness as any in recent history.

That sets up perfectly for the Raiders, who need an infusion of perimeter speed to offset the loss of wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

A record-breaking eight wide receivers posted sub 4.4-second times in the 40-yard dash during their on-field workouts Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium. That speed, combined with the strong game film this group has produced over their college careers, creates a deep draft class that should yield impact beyond just the first round.

Here are some wide receiver possibilities for the Raiders with their 22nd pick in the first and 53rd pick in the second round.

First Round

Chris Olave, Ohio State

No wide receiver helped himself more on Thursday than the 6-foot, 187-pound Olave, whose 4.39 40 time and polished intermediate and vertical routes pushed him into the upper half of the first round. Everyone knew Olave was fast, but he is showing he is much more than just a third-level threat.

That could be bad news for the Raiders, as Olave might be gone before they pick. However, a strong showing by the quarterbacks on Thursday and the likelihood that three of them may have worked their way into the top 15 could push other positional prospects further down in the draft.

A run on quarterbacks could mean Olave falling to the Raiders — and the San Diego native made it clear this week he’d love to play in Las Vegas — although a trade up is the safer route if the Raiders are determined to reel in Olave.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

At an impressively put-together 6-2, 225 pounds, no one expected Burks to burn a sensational 40 time. Nevertheless, the 4.55 mark he produced was considered a bit of a disappointment. Coupled with some technical issues that need to be cleaned up with his route running, Burks could be available when the Raiders pick.

The route running can be developed, and the straight-line speed is mitigated by some freakish measurables. Among them, his 9⅞-inch hand size and 79⅛-inch wingspan were the third-largest among wide receivers this week. Meanwhile, his 33½-inch arm length was first.

All of those attributes show up on film. Burks is a go-getter on 50-50 balls who is able to use his size, length and hands to out-fight opponents for the football.

Others: Jahan Dotson, Penn State; Jameson Williams, Alabama.

Second Round

George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens came to Indianapolis determined to prove he could run fast, and he certainly did that with a 4.47 40. The surprising mark, coupled with his 6-3, 195-pound frame and strong body of film work, makes him an intriguing second-day prospect. Much like Burks, his best football looks to be ahead of him.

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

On tape, the 5-10, 195-pound Moore plays with an almost disregard for oncoming defensive backs, and that fearlessness will serve him well in the NFL. He is also quick off the line of scrimmage and polished as a wide receiver.

Meanwhile, the 4.41 he posted in the 40 on Thursday takes care of any concerns about the speed. A rising prospect, he has cemented a second-round landing spot.

Calvin Austin, Memphis

Austin blew everyone away with his 4.32 40 on Thursday — and also his 39-inch vertical jump and 11-foot-3 broad jump. But at 5-7 ¾ and 173 pounds, there are inevitable questions about his viability as a receiver in the NFL.

Nevertheless, he had 63 catches for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020 and 74 receptions for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He can flat-out play, and his performance this week has sparked comparisons to Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs.

Others: Justyn Ross, Clemson; Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama.

