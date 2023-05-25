Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams addresses media
Wide receiver Davante Adams was among some Raiders players available to talk to the media on Thursday after OTAs.
The Raiders, now in phase three of their offseason program, practiced on Thursday at their facility in Henderson.
Wide receiver Davante Adams addressed the media immediately after practice.
Among the topics he was expected to address were his recent comments about the direction of the team.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.