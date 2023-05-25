88°F
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams addresses media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 8:20 am
 
Updated May 25, 2023 - 12:45 pm
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Los A ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
The Raiders, now in phase three of their offseason program, practiced on Thursday at their facility in Henderson.

Wide receiver Davante Adams addressed the media immediately after practice.

Among the topics he was expected to address were his recent comments about the direction of the team.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

