Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams addresses the media after practice

After the team takes the practice field for the first time this week ahead of a road game against the Chargers on Sunday, star wide receiver Davante Adams will speak to the media.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a run during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders star Davante Adams addresses the media after Wednesday’s practice at the team facility in Henderson.

The wide receiver has 25 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns through three games, but he may be catching passes from a new quarterback with starter Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.