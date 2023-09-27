95°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams addresses the media after practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 3:19 pm
 
Updated September 27, 2023 - 3:34 pm
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a run during the second half of a game agai ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates a run during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders star Davante Adams addresses the media after Wednesday’s practice at the team facility in Henderson.

The wide receiver has 25 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns through three games, but he may be catching passes from a new quarterback with starter Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
2
Graney: A sea of terrible towels a terrible look for Raiders
Graney: A sea of terrible towels a terrible look for Raiders
3
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
4
Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers
Davante Adams calls out Raiders after loss to Steelers
5
Is Aidan O’Connell a legit option to replace Jimmy Garoppolo?
Is Aidan O’Connell a legit option to replace Jimmy Garoppolo?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium ...
Top 5 Super Bowl halftime performances
By / RJ

From Michael Jackson to Tom Petty to Prince, some of the most iconic performers of all time have taken the halftime stage at the Super Bowl and created indelible moments.

More stories
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver to practice squad
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver to practice squad
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
How did Jimmy Garoppolo compare to Derek Carr in Week 1?
How did Jimmy Garoppolo compare to Derek Carr in Week 1?
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game in Buffalo
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game in Buffalo