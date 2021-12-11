Raiders will be down key linebacker Sunday vs. Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raiders have officially ruled linebacker Denzel Perryman out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an ankle injury.
Perryman joins tight end Darren Waller (knee), defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) as out for Sunday’s game.
