Raiders will be down key linebacker Sunday vs. Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2021 - 12:02 pm
 
Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) goes through warm up drills before an NFL footba ...
Raiders middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) goes through warm up drills before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raiders have officially ruled linebacker Denzel Perryman out of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an ankle injury.

Perryman joins tight end Darren Waller (knee), defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) as out for Sunday’s game.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

