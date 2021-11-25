64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders will face a Cowboys team down 2 key receivers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2021 - 12:22 pm
 
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walks off the field following an NFL football gam ...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov, 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Cowboys have officially ruled out star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against the Raiders today. Lamb is not available after suffering a concussion on Sunday and is on the Cowboys inactive list. The Cowboys will also be without wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is in COVOD-19 protocol.

The Raiders inactives: Offensive tackle Jackson Barton, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, running back Peyton Barber, cornerback Keisean Nixon and defensive end Kendal Vickers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
Raiders report: Assistant coach doesn’t make trip to Dallas
2
Sharp money moves line on Raiders-Cowboys
Sharp money moves line on Raiders-Cowboys
3
Raiders will face a Cowboys team down 2 key receivers
Raiders will face a Cowboys team down 2 key receivers
4
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
5
Sharp bettors feast on Thanksgiving Day sides
Sharp bettors feast on Thanksgiving Day sides
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) and CeeDee Lamb (88) line up for the snap during ...
Sharp money moves line on Raiders-Cowboys
By / RJ

Dallas climbed from a 7-point favorite to an 8-point favorite over the Raiders on Tuesday before the consensus line settled at -7½ on Wednesday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is announced before the start of an NFL football game ag ...
NFL betting trends — Thanksgiving: 1 trend favors Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.