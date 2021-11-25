Raiders will face a Cowboys team down 2 key receivers

When the Raiders take on the Cowboys Thursday, Dallas will be without wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov, 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Cowboys have officially ruled out star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against the Raiders today. Lamb is not available after suffering a concussion on Sunday and is on the Cowboys inactive list. The Cowboys will also be without wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is in COVOD-19 protocol.

The Raiders inactives: Offensive tackle Jackson Barton, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, running back Peyton Barber, cornerback Keisean Nixon and defensive end Kendal Vickers.

