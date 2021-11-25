Raiders will face a Cowboys team down 2 key receivers
When the Raiders take on the Cowboys Thursday, Dallas will be without wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.
ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Cowboys have officially ruled out star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against the Raiders today. Lamb is not available after suffering a concussion on Sunday and is on the Cowboys inactive list. The Cowboys will also be without wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is in COVOD-19 protocol.
The Raiders inactives: Offensive tackle Jackson Barton, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, running back Peyton Barber, cornerback Keisean Nixon and defensive end Kendal Vickers.
