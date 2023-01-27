Raiders will have offensive line options in free agency

Here’s a look at the market for potential free-agent offensive linemen, a unit the Raiders will be looking to solidify in the offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown (57) blocks against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) blocks during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 30-17. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers (72) during an NFL wild-card football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Philadelphia Eagles' Isaac Seumalo in action during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (55) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Editor’s note: This is the fifth story in an eight-part series looking at NFL free agency this offseason and how it relates to the Raiders.

Like many position groups for the 2023 Raiders, the construction of the offensive line could change based on who is the starting quarterback.

The unit is under construction and has some decent players who could mature along with a young quarterback should the team draft one.

A veteran such as Tom Brady more likely would require a dip in the free agency pool to find immediate reinforcements for a team that would be all-in on trying to contend immediately.

Either way, reinforcements are needed.

Left tackle Kolton Miller is locked into a deal through 2025, and center Andre James has one more year left on a team-friendly contract that has him making less than market value. Dylan Parham had a promising rookie season at guard and could be the center of the future, while fellow 2022 rookie Thayer Munford showed potential even if he wasn’t ready for a full-time role at tackle.

Justin Herron, who suffered an injury in his first game with the Raiders and missed the rest of the season, is an intriguing option. That’s about it in terms of players under contract.

Jermaine Eluemunor is certainly a name to follow. He enters free agency off a steady season at right tackle but can also play guard. The Raiders could try to bring him back at either spot.

Should they make a splash at right tackle in free agency or the top of the draft with someone such as Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski or Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., the Raiders might have enough pieces to put together a good enough interior to make a marked improvement up front.

They also could choose to invest heavily in what figures to be a fairly thin market in terms of guaranteed starters.

Here’s a look at potential free agents on the offensive line around the league:

Tackle

Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs

The 26-year-old might not reach free agency, as the Chiefs could tag him again, but there was plenty of drama between these parties because of that decision last year, so that might not go over well. Brown turned things around after a slow start this season and has shown he can succeed in the different schemes of Baltimore, where he started his career, and Kansas City.

Mike McGlinchy, 49ers

The 2018 top-10 pick is now 28 and set to hit free agency for the first time. He is more adept as a run blocker, which works well in San Francisco, but he has shown improvement in pass protection. He will generate a great deal of interest.

Kaleb McGary, Falcons

The 2019 first-round selection picked a good time to have his best season, as he will hit free agency at age 27. Another mauler in the run game who is coming along as a pass blocker.

Others: Jawaan Taylor, Jaguars; Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals; Isaiah Wynn, Patriots; Andre Dillard, Eagles; Cameron Fleming, Broncos; George Fant, Jets.

Guard

Ben Powers, Ravens

The 26-year-old could be in store for a big deal after a sensational season as a pass blocker in which he allowed just one hit and zero sacks. He’s massive and is the kind of player who could make somewhere such as Brady feel comfortable in the pocket.

Isaac Seumalo, Eagles

After being limited to 12 games total the previous two seasons because of injury, the 29-year-old’s health and consistency have been a big factor in the dominance of Philadelphia’s offensive line. He started all 17 games this season and might have been the league’s best interior pass blocker the second half of the season.

Others: Dalton Risner, Broncos; Nate Davis, Titans; Evan Brown, Lions; Justin Pugh, Cardinals; Rodger Saffold, Bills; Trai Turner, Commanders.

Center

Ethan Pocic, Browns

The Raiders probably aren’t in the market for a center, but the oft-injured 27-year-old is among the most intriguing of the bunch. After spending his first five seasons in Seattle, he had a breakout campaign with Cleveland and could find himself in demand.

Others: Bradley Bozeman, Panthers; Connor McGovern, Jets; Garrett Bradbury, Vikings.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.