Raiders will hold practice at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders will get a look at brand new home and some young players in a game-like atmosphere, during a practice Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

Crews test out various video boards inside Allegiant Stadium on June 23, 2020. (Courtesy Las Vegas Raiders)

The Raiders will play at Allegiant Stadium earlier than expected. The team will hold a scrimmage at the stadium at 1 p.m. Friday, an event that will be closed to the public.

This scrimmage will be the Raiders’ first chance to break in their new stadium before their home opener against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21. Both of the team’s preseason games were canceled by the NFL last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scrimmage will allow the Raiders to get a feel for their new home and creates game-simulated situations to evaluate players.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has talked this week about the need to put his players in game-like situations.

