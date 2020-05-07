Raiders will host Saints in first Las Vegas home game
The Raiders’ first home game at Allegiant Stadium will be against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, Sept. 21, a person with knowledge of the schedule said Thursday morning.
The time and place of the game, which falls on Week 2 of the NFL season, officially will be announced Thursday evening with the rest of the schedule.
The Raiders will open the 2020 season on the road against an as yet-to-be-identified opponent.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
