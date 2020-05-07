Raiders will host Saints in first Las Vegas home game

The Raiders’ first home game at Allegiant Stadium will be against the New Orleans Saints, a person with knowledge of the schedule said Thursday morning.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium with completed roof panel installation on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Workers carry out sidewalk pouring and landscaping work on Allegiant Stadium on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the a game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Brees and the Saints will be the Raiders first opponent in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

The Raiders' first home game at Allegiant Stadium will be against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, Sept. 21, a person with knowledge of the schedule said Thursday morning.

The time and place of the game, which falls on Week 2 of the NFL season, officially will be announced Thursday evening with the rest of the schedule.

The Raiders will open the 2020 season on the road against an as yet-to-be-identified opponent.

