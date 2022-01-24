Raiders will meet with Patriots assistant coach for opening

The Raiders will meet with Patriots defensive assistant Jerod Mayo on Tuesday for their head coach opening.

A new name popped up in the Raiders' search for a permanent coach. Reports on Saturday indicated the Raiders are interested in talking to San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo gestures on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will interview with the Raiders on Tuesday for the permanent head coach opening.

The former All-Pro linebacker, who reportedly was headed to Las Vegas on Monday, also interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching vacancy. But the Broncos have reportedly narrowed their search to Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Mayo is one of several candidates for the Raiders’ head coach and general manager jobs with connections to the Patriots. On Friday the Raiders interviewed New England’s pro personnel director Dave Ziegler for their general manager job. They have also talked to Cincinnati Bengals scout Trey Brown about the same opening. Brown worked for two years as a scout with the Patriots.

Mayo is a relative newcomer to coaching, having spent just three years in the profession while serving as the Patriots’ inside linebacker coach. However, he is considered a fast riser in the coaching ranks.

Mayo was the 10th overall pick by the Patriots in the 2008 draft and spent his entire career in New England. His talent and work ethic were highly respected by the Patriots, so it was no surprise when Bill Belichick added him to his staff in 2019.

The Raiders have also interviewed Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and have requested an interview with Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds.

They are also expected to speak with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coach position, although any interview with Ryans might be delayed until after the 49ers’ NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Per the NFL’s updated Rooney Rules designed to increase diversity, teams must interview at least two minority candidates for any open head coach, general manager or coordinator position. In addition, with so many meetings now conducted virtually, the league is also requiring that all teams conduct at least one face-to-face interview with a minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening.

Mayo, Brown, Kelly and Ryans would satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

The Raiders have not ruled out interim head coach Rich Bisaccia returning as their full-time head coach. Bisaccia replaced former coach Jon Gruden when Gruden resigned last October after a slew of derogatory emails he wrote from 2011 to 2018 became public. Bisaccia, who is credited for his steadying hand in helping the Raiders reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016, interviewed for the job last week.

The Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock last week. Mayock was Gruden’s handpicked choice as general manager in 2019 and spent three seasons with the organization.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.