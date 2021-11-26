Raiders’ win attracts record TV, streaming audience
The Raiders’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday was the most-watched NFL regular-season game since 1990.
The Raiders’ 36-33 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday was the most-watched regular-season NFL game since 1990, according to CBS Sports.
An estimated 38.5 million people watched the game, a 26-percent increase over last year’s Thanksgiving game in the same time slot.
The @NFLonCBS Thanksgiving Day Game Scores Big With Viewers, Projects as Most-Watched NFL-Regular Season Game on Any Network Since 1990
Full Release: https://t.co/sKg4wCVTWJ pic.twitter.com/pISjA81lXP
— CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 26, 2021
The game, shown on Paramount+, also was the most-streamed NFL regular-season game ever.
CBS cautioned the numbers “are based upon preliminary data” and the final Nielsen ratings will be available Tuesday.
