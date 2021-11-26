Raiders’ win attracts record TV, streaming audience

The Raiders’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday was the most-watched NFL regular-season game since 1990.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) leaps into the end zone in the first half during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders’ 36-33 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday was the most-watched regular-season NFL game since 1990, according to CBS Sports.

An estimated 38.5 million people watched the game, a 26-percent increase over last year’s Thanksgiving game in the same time slot.

The @NFLonCBS Thanksgiving Day Game Scores Big With Viewers, Projects as Most-Watched NFL-Regular Season Game on Any Network Since 1990 Full Release: https://t.co/sKg4wCVTWJ pic.twitter.com/pISjA81lXP — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 26, 2021

The game, shown on Paramount+, also was the most-streamed NFL regular-season game ever.

CBS cautioned the numbers “are based upon preliminary data” and the final Nielsen ratings will be available Tuesday.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.