Raiders win away from hard-to-believe late run to playoffs

Daniel Carlson made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give the Raiders a 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and stay in control of their playoff destiny. The Raiders (9-7) next play the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday or Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. They will guarantee a playoff spot with a victory. (Heidi Fang and Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with his team after scoring a game wining field goal to end the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs leaving behind Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) reacts after kicking a game winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts to end the game in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) converts the game-winning field goal as Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) looks on with Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) in coverage during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans react after a play during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his team’s win against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Sutton Smith (41) and Raiders guard John Simpson (76) celebrate their win as they walk off the field after NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) celebrates his win with fans after defeating the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch as he is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) tackle Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) pressures Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) as Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) holds on for a tackle during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) reacts after intercepting the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Raiders fan celebrates after Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), not pictured, scored a touchdown that was later reversed during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) goes up to defend a pass that was intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) but resulted in a touchdown for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13), not pictured, during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives in for a touchdown with Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) and Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) attempting to make a stop during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) block a rush by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) dodges a tackle by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) walks off the field after an incomplete pass during a third down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) pressure an incomplete pass by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs the ball under pressure from Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) runs back an interception as Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) attempts to tackle him during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) reacts after intercepting the ball against the Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) intercepts a ball intended for Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch under pressure from Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) celebrate a stop made by Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) as Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) dives in during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s (4) helmet shows the addition of the initials ‘JM’ on a sticker that honors the memory of the former Raiders’ coach and Hall of Famer John Madden, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) and defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32), followed by other players, take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) wears cleats to honor the memory of former Raiders’ coach and Hall of Famer John Madden, who passed away on Tuesday, before an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8), take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fan watches player warm up before the start of of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis takes the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley signs autographs for fans before the start of their NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Quincyʋoch, 10, of Illinois, attends an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) takes a photo with fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans poses for a photo before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders owner Mark Davis watches his player huddle before taking the field for an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t much matter to Derek Carr whether people were actually listening when he continually insisted this version of the Raiders was different than its predecessors over the last few years.

The woeful recent history of the franchise he quarterbacks meant validation would only arrive through action, not words.

Official confirmation is still pending. But the events that unfolded on Sunday that guided the Raiders to an exhilarating 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts is as compelling evidence as any that Carr might be onto something.

“No matter how we have to do it, we’re finding a way to do it,” Carr said. “Because we have the right kind of guys.”

Playing on the road in a loud venue against a playoff-worthy team in a must-win situation, the Raiders (9-7) survived a roller-coaster ride to win their third straight game. By the time Daniel Carlson capped off the 29th game-winning drive of Carr’s career with a 33-yard field goal as time expired, the Raiders found themselves one game away from their first playoff appearance since 2016.

A win next week over the Los Angeles Chargers will make it official.

The position they have fought their way into almost defies explanation given all the trials and tribulations the Raiders have gone through this year. That includes the touch-and-go week they just survived in which a good chunk of their defense was in COVID-19 protocol and didn’t get official clearance to play until a few hours before kickoff.

Yet there they were on Sunday, many of them gasping for air as they fought through conditioning issues, making all the necessary plays to make sure the Raiders returned home to Las Vegas with control of their postseason hopes.

“As far as cardio and endurance, it was tough for me today,” admitted linebacker Denzel Perryman, whose seven tackles played a big role in making sure Colts running back Jonathan Taylor didn’t run all over the Raiders. “I came out a couple of times, I really couldn’t breathe.”

It didn’t deter him from providing the Raiders exactly what they needed.

“Regardless of the ups and downs, the ebbs and flows during the game, I think you could see the energy from all the players,” Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said. “Whether it was the offensive side or defensive side, just pulling for their brothers in there and never took a step back the entire game.”

That represents a seismic change from previous seasons when, frankly, the Raiders were incapable of standing up to the difficulty of late-season NFL football.

They stood up on Sunday, surviving the damage of another late first-half stumble that gifted the Colts’ fresh life and a pair of interceptions by Carr to overcome a 17-13 lead Indianapolis took into the fourth quarter.

That comeback included a gutsy decision by Bisaccia to go for it on fourth-and-two from the Colts 11-yard line — leading to Carr’s go-ahead touchdown throw to Hunter Renfrow to make it 20-17 — a critical stop by the defense to limit the Colts to a game-tying field goal with just under two minutes left. And finally, the 10-play, 60-yard drive orchestrated by Carr in which his off-schedule throw to Renfrow on third-and-10 pushed the Raiders into field goal position for Carlson’s game-winner.

“Two years ago, who knows if we would have won this game,” said Renfrow, who finished with seven catches for 76 yards to secure the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

The progress that represents can’t be understated.

“I think it’s very important,” said Zay Jones, who finished with eight catches for 120 yards. “Just building the foundation of what was started in years past and to see it come to fruition, where we’re at now.”

The job isn’t finished, of course. The biggest game in recent franchise history looms next weekend in Las Vegas. But despite it all, the Raiders have fought for their right to control their own destiny in the last regular-season game of the year.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.