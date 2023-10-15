Raiders win game but lose Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo led the Raiders on three first-half scoring drives, but didn’t return for the second half because of a back injury in a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders
— Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) October 15, 2023
Garoppolo, who completed 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception, was seen getting into an ambulance at halftime. CBS reported during its broadcast that he was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Brian Hoyer replaced Garoppolo in the second half.
