45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Raiders

Raiders win keeps playoff hopes alive

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 7:00 pm
 
Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates his team's win win fans after an NFL football gam ...
Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates his team's win win fans after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the sec ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and Raiders safety Rode ...
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) react after stopping the Cleveland Browns on a third down during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) w ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) defend a pass in ...
Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) defend a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiv ...
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff arms Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) wh ...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stiff arms Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) while running the ball during the first half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In a game for which locating positives was about as difficult as finding a warm place to stand in frigid Cleveland on Monday, at least the Raiders had one thing going for them after Daniel Carlson’s last-second 48-yard field goal beat the depleted Cleveland Browns 16-14.

Their playoff chances, which were on life support when they boarded their plane for Cleveland on Sunday, went from bleak to still alive by the time they lifted back off for Las Vegas.

Had they lost, almost all postseason hope would have been gone.

That is what was at stake when the Raiders’ defense forced a three-and-out after Derek Carr’s fourth-quarter interception seemingly put them in dire straits.

“We found a way,” said defensive end Maxx Crosby. “All you can ask for is giving DC a chance to get us a dub.”

That is what was on the line when Carr marched the offense 41 yards into field goal range to redeem himself from the interception he threw just one minute earlier.

That is what was saved when Carlson connected on not one, but two 48-yard field goals to win the game. The first was called off after the Browns got a timeout in just the nick of time. The second essentially saved the Raiders’ postseason hopes.

For now.

The 7-7 Raiders went from 13th place in the AFC to 10th. Seven teams from each conference make the playoffs — the four division winners and three wild cards.

After Monday’s win, only one game separates the Raiders from the second and third wild-card spots. They have three games remaining, two of which are against teams currently holding playoff spots in the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.

If they win out — which seems unlikely after Sunday’s lackluster victory over a Browns team for whom COVID-19 protocols rendered 18 players, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum, unavailable — their 10-7 record would put them in a strong position to secure a spot.

The Raiders are far from perfect, and they face a formidable last stretch of games against the 7-7 Broncos, the 8-6 Chargers and the 8-6 Colts. But a sweep to end the season would give them a head-to-head tiebreaker edge over the Colts, Browns, Steelers, Ravens and Dolphins, an 8-4 record in the AFC and 3-3 in their division.

It doesn’t exactly guarantee them a playoff spot. But the odds would certainly be in their favor.

“We’re 7-7. We are what our record is. We just have to take it one at a time,” Crosby said. “This was a big step on the road, no matter what it is. We had some guys out. They had some guys out, and we got a win. We found a way. So we got Denver next week. We need to lock back in. We’ve only got six days to recover. We’re excited about the challenge.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders add to COVID list, injured reserve ahead of kickoff
Raiders add to COVID list, injured reserve ahead of kickoff
2
Raiders-Browns line swings again; sharp bettors back Monday totals
Raiders-Browns line swings again; sharp bettors back Monday totals
3
Browns’ top two QBs, head coach remain out for Raiders’ game
Browns’ top two QBs, head coach remain out for Raiders’ game
4
Derek Carr’s future: With Raiders or somewhere else?
Derek Carr’s future: With Raiders or somewhere else?
5
Given 2nd chance, Derek Carr lifts Raiders to much-needed win
Given 2nd chance, Derek Carr lifts Raiders to much-needed win
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) makes a run before throwing the ball for a touchd ...
Browns nearly score miraculous victory over Raiders
By / RJ

The Browns nearly pieced a victory together Monday behind Chubb, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, a makeshift offensive line and a defensive determined to give them as many opportunties as possible.

 
Zay Jones delivers in must-win game for Raiders
By / RJ

Zay Jones had his most productive game for the Raiders on Monday, finishing with six receptions for a team-high 67 yards in a road victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Kenyan Drake (23) for a r ...
Raiders vs. Browns play-by-play
RJ

The Raiders are looking to cling onto any playoff hopes with a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL footba ...
Raiders add to COVID list, injured reserve ahead of kickoff
By / RJ

Raiders’ cornerback Nate Hobbs has been added to the reserve/ COVID-19 list and will miss Monday’s 2 p.m. game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tight end Darren Waller listed among the inactives.