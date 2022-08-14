Raiders win preseason home opener over Vikings
The Raiders improved to 2-0 in the preseason after a 26-20 exhibition victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Running back Brittain Brown scored on a 1-yard run and Nick Mullens threw a 34-yard touchdown pass in the second half, leading the Raiders to a 26-20 exhibition victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Mullens completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards in the second half. Jared Stidham rushed for a touchdown and completed 10 of 15 passes for 68 yards in the first half.
Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals. Derek Carr did not play.
The Raiders improved to 2-0 in the preseason. They play the third of four exhibition games at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Dolphins.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.