Raiders

Raiders win preseason home opener over Vikings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2022 - 4:12 pm
 
Running back Brittain Brown scored on a 1-yard run and Nick Mullens threw a 34-yard touchdown pass in the second half, leading the Raiders to a 26-20 exhibition victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Mullens completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards in the second half. Jared Stidham rushed for a touchdown and completed 10 of 15 passes for 68 yards in the first half.

Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals. Derek Carr did not play.

The Raiders improved to 2-0 in the preseason. They play the third of four exhibition games at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Dolphins.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

