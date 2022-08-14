Raiders win preseason home opener over Vikings

The Raiders improved to 2-0 in the preseason after a 26-20 exhibition victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) tackles Minnesota Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola (42) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) runs for yardage as Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) dives to tackle him during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) wraps up Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) near the end zone during the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on from the sideline while playing the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) reacts after tackling Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) gets sacked by the Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) runs the ball as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) attempts to tackle alongside cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) gets tripped up by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson (35) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) gets tripped up by Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Trishton Jackson (9) gets tackled by Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) gets tackled by Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Running back Brittain Brown scored on a 1-yard run and Nick Mullens threw a 34-yard touchdown pass in the second half, leading the Raiders to a 26-20 exhibition victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Mullens completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards in the second half. Jared Stidham rushed for a touchdown and completed 10 of 15 passes for 68 yards in the first half.

Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals. Derek Carr did not play.

The Raiders improved to 2-0 in the preseason. They play the third of four exhibition games at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Dolphins.

