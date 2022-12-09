Raiders’ win streak snapped with loss to Rams

The Raiders’ winning streak ends at three with a 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

Derek Carr threw for 137 yards and no touchdowns.

The Raiders are now 5-8 for the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

