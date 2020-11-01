Raiders win up front in victory over Browns

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 16-6 victory over the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

1. Dominating up front

Given the snow, sleet and high winds, the Raiders knew they couldn’t throw their way to victory, but a patchwork offensive line also figured to make establishing an effective running game difficult.

But the Raiders were able to do just that, putting Josh Jacobs over the 100-yard mark for the first time this season. He looked like the back who rushed for 1,150 yards last season and not the one who entered this game averaging 3.4 yards per rush.

That ability to run the ball keyed the Raiders’ two second-half drives that gave them control of the game.

They went 75 yards on 15 plays to score a touchdown seven seconds into the fourth quarter to take a 13-6 lead. The Raiders followed with that 13-play, 74-yard drive to extend the lead to two possessions at 16-6 with 4:24 remaining.

Both drives ate up more than a combined 17 minutes.

As for Jacobs, he finished with 128 yards on 31 carries. This is the kind of performance the Raiders — and Jacobs himself — expected on a more consistent basis.

Maybe this will be the beginning of such games.

2. Defense makes statement

The Raiders’ inability to stop opposing offenses put defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s job in question, at least with the public. Coach Jon Gruden stuck with Guenther, but promised changes were coming.

Change indeed came in the form of a more aggressive defense that took the fight to the Browns by sending more blitzes at quarterback Baker Mayfield and disrupting Cleveland’s run game.

The weather certainly helped, but the Raiders had to take advantage of the elements. They did in holding the Browns to 223 total yards. Cleveland was seldom a threat to do anything offensively, and a two-possession lead late felt like a four-touchdown advantage.

So Guenther’s job status won’t be a topic this week as the Raiders prepare to visit the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

The goal, of course, is to make that question go completely away. One game in bad weather is a good step forward, but far from the final step.

3. Playing short-handed

The tone from a personnel standpoint was set before the game when offensive right tackle Trent Brown was ruled out because of illness. The Raiders thought Brown, who had been on the COVID-19 reserve list, would play.

Then it only got worse for the Raiders, who lost defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, safety Jeff Heath and offensive right tackle Sam Young to injuries.

The issues at right tackle forced the Raiders to move Brandon Parker from the left side to fill the spot.

Yet, the Raiders played through the injuries and put themselves in position to pick up a big road victory.

This, of course, is nothing new. All NFL teams cope with injuries to some degree, but the Raiders have been especially hard hit this season, especially on the offensive line and in the secondary.

But here they stand at 4-3 near the season’s midpoint and in position to make a playoff run.

