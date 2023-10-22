Raiders without 2 starting CBs, QB for game against Bears

The Raiders will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs today in Chicago.

CHICAGO — The Raiders will be down a pair of starting cornerbacks against the Bears on Sunday, as Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee) have been ruled out. In addition, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out with a back injury.

The Raiders are expected to start Brian Hoyer in place of Garoppolo. Rookie Aidan O’Connell will be the backup.

The Raiders’ other inactives are defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, linebacker Amari Burney and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

