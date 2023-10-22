73°F
Raiders News

Raiders without 2 starting CBs, QB for game against Bears

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2023 - 8:35 am
 
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) fist pumps to the fans before an NFL game against the Buffal ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) fist pumps to the fans before an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CHICAGO — The Raiders will be down a pair of starting cornerbacks against the Bears on Sunday, as Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee) have been ruled out. In addition, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out with a back injury.

The Raiders are expected to start Brian Hoyer in place of Garoppolo. Rookie Aidan O’Connell will be the backup.

The Raiders’ other inactives are defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, linebacker Amari Burney and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

