Raiders without Darren Waller for 4th straight game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2021 - 12:14 pm
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) tries to get the crowd to make noise during the fourth qua ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) tries to get the crowd to make noise during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL footba ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller for the fourth straight game with knee and back injuries. Waller was among six players on the Raiders inactive list against the Denver Broncos.

The others: Linebacker Will Compton, guard Jordan Simmons, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

