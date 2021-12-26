Raiders without Darren Waller for 4th straight game
The Raiders will be down a number of key players today against Broncos.
The Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller for the fourth straight game with knee and back injuries. Waller was among six players on the Raiders inactive list against the Denver Broncos.
The others: Linebacker Will Compton, guard Jordan Simmons, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.