Raiders News

Raiders WR Adams, QB Garoppolo speak to the media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2023 - 12:43 pm
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after Adams' touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

As the Raiders begin preparations for Sunday’s home game against the Patriots, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Davante Adams spoke to the media.

The Raiders are coming off a 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

