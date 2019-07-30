Raiders WR Antonio Brown makes abridged camp debut

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) stretches on the sideline during mandatory mini-camp at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84), center, prepares to do an interview at NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

NAPA, Calif. — All lenses were on Antonio Brown.

The Raiders wide receiver participated Tuesday in his first practice of training camp, wearing pads for the first time this offseason. “Hard Knocks” cameras filmed him stretching. They filmed him chatting with teammates. They filmed him catching a deep touchdown over cornerback Gareon Conley.

And then, halfway into practice, his debut ended.

So, they filmed him walking away.

Brown delivered a soft opening before making a planned exit. Gradually, the Raiders are expanding his team activities, as he works past a minor injury that forced his placement on the non-football injury list at the start of camp. He won’t be seen again until Thursday; players have an off-day Wednesday.

“That’s just a little preview,” wide receiver J.J. Nelson said. “That’s just a little taste, so just imagine him being in on every play. You know what I’m saying? With (quarterback Derek Carr) back out there and us other guys out there as well, it’s going to be fun. … It’s going to be exciting. I’m looking forward to lighting up the scoreboard.”

Coach Jon Gruden said Brown is “getting close” to full participation.

“Hopefully after the day off, he will get closer,” he added. “But we need him on the grass. We need him to get going, and he’s champing at the bit. He’s not a real patient guy, and hopefully it’ll be sooner than later.”

Brown is not expected to play this preseason.

Peterman power

Gruden cut off a reporter’s question about the Raiders’ position battle between backup quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman.

There was one of those two whom he was eager to discuss.

Peterman compiled a horrific stat line the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders signed him last December with hopes he could compete to be Carr’s primary backup in 2019. So far, he appears off to a favorable start.

“I like these guys,” Gruden said. “This Nate Peterman — not to cut you off — this Nate Peterman is growing on me. He’s athletic. I know he’s had some nightmare performances in the NFL, but when you watch the film, you can see why: It’s not all his fault. But he’s got some talent. He’s got some athleticism. He has some experience. He was an Opening Day starter for the Buffalo Bills last year. I take that very serious.

“And he’s smart. He’s done a good job. He’s been consistent. I think he’s starting to get his confidence back, and we all need that.”

Across eight appearances with Buffalo, Peterman threw for 548 yards with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 52.3 percent of passes, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt

Glennon and Peterman are alternating between second- and third-team reps each day.

Notable

— Defensive tackle Ronald Ollie, who starred on Netflix series “Last Chance U,” was waived Tuesday. He hadn’t practiced since exiting Saturday midway into camp’s first session. The Raiders also signed defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks and waived tight end Erik Swoope.

— Defensive tackle Gabe Wright suffered an injury late during a red-zone team period. He appeared to favor his right leg while needing assistance to limp off the field.

— Rookie seventh-round pick Quinton Bell missed a second straight practice with an injury that is “not as serious as feared,” Gruden said. Bell is expected to be sidelined for another week to 10 days.

