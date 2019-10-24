Raiders WR Tyrell Williams returns to practice field

The team’s top wide receiver has missed the last two games with plantar fasciitis and is considered questionable to play on Sunday in Houston.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Quarterback Derek Carr had a welcome sight when he walked out on the practice field Wednesday.

Tyrell Williams, the Raiders’ top wide receiver, participated in a limited capacity after missing the last two games with plantar fasciitis.

“It’s very nice to have No. 16 back on the field,” Carr said. “A familiar face. I’ve thrown a lot of passes to him, so that’s good. Hopefully we’ll have him out there Sunday.”

Williams said his availability will depend on how his foot reacts to going through practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, but he said the painful injury has taken more of a toll on him mentally.

“It’s been rough,” he said after practice at the team’s facility. “I’ve never missed a game in my career. … I’ve just been trying to battle it. That’s kind of been the hardest part for me, regardless of the pain, just not being out there for those guys. I want to be dependable.”

Coach Jon Gruden is cautiously optimistic he could get Williams back soon, which would be a boost to the passing game. He scored a touchdown in each of the four games he has played for the Raiders.

“I thought he looked pretty good today,” Gruden said. “He’s still questionable, but we’ll see. We’ll give him one more day to go out there and test that foot.”

Williams was just happy to be one step closer to a return.

“It just felt good to get out there and run around,” he said. “I’ve been sore for awhile, so just trying to work through that. Going in the right direction for sure. I feel good about (playing on Sunday). I just have to see how it responds the next few days.”

Injury report

While Williams returned to practice, several offensive standouts were missing on Wednesday.

Running back Josh Jacobs didn’t participate as he deals with a shoulder injury that caused him to get an injection during the game in Green Bay. Starting offensive linemen Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson both missed the session.

Jackson missed the first five games of the season before making his debut on Sunday.

“He’s still very sore. We’ll list him as questionable for the game,” Gruden said of Jacobs. “(Jackson and Hudson) are dealing with stuff. Not only did Gabe come back and play, he played the whole game and played really good. He’s got some swelling and he’s sore. Rodney’s got a foot ailment. He’s sore. … We’re in the process of seeing who’s available and who needs to step up.”

Trent Brown was a limited participant after missing every practice last week with a calf injury and sitting out the loss to the Packers.

Raiders sign Edebali

Oakland signed free agent defensive end Kasim Edebali on Wednesday and added offensive lineman Kyle Kalis to the practice squad.

Edebali has played five NFL seasons, recording eight sacks in 62 career games for the Saints, Broncos, Lions and Bengals.

“(Edebali) has played pretty good for a couple different teams,” Gruden said. “He’s got some pass rush to him. A really good, hard-working kid, so we’re happy to have him.”

The 30-year-old native of Hamburg, Germany, played at Boston College. He was released by the Eagles just before the start of this season.

Kalis has played in seven games, including two starts, over the last two seasons with the Colts and Browns. He was undrafted out of Michigan in 2017.

