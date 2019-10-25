Raiders WR Zay Jones may play vs. Texans

Acquired in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick at the bye week, wide receiver Zay Jones was inactive for the Raiders’ loss to the Packers last week. But this Sunday could be a different story.

Buffalo Bills' Zay Jones (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019., in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Coach Jon Gruden said Jones is getting better and that he’s “done a great job.”

Following Friday’s practice, Jones said it’s been challenging to pick up the offense but the coaching staff has done a great job of making him feel comfortable.

When it comes to his role, Jones said he’ll be doing some things that were a part of his former offense with the Bills, but he’ll also be adding some elements to his game.

“I’ve always had things to threaten DBs as far as my speed and route-running ability,” Jones said. “But there are some different nuances of this offense that I think I’m going to be able to incorporate into my game — which is going to be fun for me to kind of expand that.”

Jones also complimented Derek Carr for the way the quarterback has gone out of his way to get Jones acclimated in the offense.

“We talked about a few things today on the field, as far as what he wanted,” Jones said. “Super intellectual guy, knows the playbook in and out, class-act guy. And it’s good to have someone as a leader, who’s vocal, who’s experienced, who’s done it over and over again.”

