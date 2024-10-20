Raiders WRs ready to step up with Adams gone: ‘We’ll be all right’

The Raiders traded away their best offensive player this week in Davante Adams, but the team’s wide receiver room is confident it can step up and produce.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) takes down Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) gets pulled down as he carries the ball by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) while Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) defends during the second half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) gets past a diving Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) on his way to the end zone during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch with Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in coverage during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates a pass reception in the end zone as Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) closes in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) looks up the field as they warm up to face the Los Angeles Chargers before the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) flexes after making a big catch during the first half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Tre Tucker knew it was coming. He had time to prepare.

That still didn’t ease the blow when reality set in and Tucker sat next to an empty locker Wednesday at the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters, one day after wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Jets.

“It made me sad when I saw his nameplate gone,” Tucker said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t really want to believe it, but then it became real.”

Adams was rehabbing a hamstring injury the last two weeks and wasn’t around much. But Tucker still took comfort in having Adams’ locker next to his, in seeing all the latest Jordan brand cleats below the No. 17 placard.

Then everything was cleared out.

“Even if he’s not at practice or doing treatment, I’m used to coming in here and seeing him. Or at least seeing his stuff,” Tucker said. “That hit me.”

The Raiders will be hurt on the field by losing one of the greatest receivers in recent NFL history. But players like Tucker also had to say goodbye to a friend and mentor.

The Raiders’ wide receivers praised Adams this week for the impact he had on their development. Now it’s on them to fill his shoes as best they can.

“We’re all so close,” wide receiver DJ Turner said. “We all kept in contact and he literally texted us (Tuesday) when everything was going down to offer some encouragement. It was tough, but it’s the business.

“I think we’ll be all right.”

‘They’re going to be great’

It’s logical to assume Adams’ departure will change the complexion of the Raiders’ receiver room.

Jakobi Meyers will elevate to the No. 1 role, while the team’s role players will be asked to step up and take on an increased workload.

But Meyers insists it isn’t as drastic a shift as it would appear. He’s been a No. 1 receiver before. Plus, Adams missed time during training camp for the birth of his son and was out injured for two games before his trade.

“We’ve prepared for it throughout camp and (organized team activities),” said Meyers, who is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Rams with an ankle injury. “We got a lot of reps and I feel like this is kind of where guys are comfortable. We loved having (Adams) here. I know he’ll be great for the Jets. But we prepared for this.”

The list of players who will be relied upon more starts with Tucker and Turner. It also includes younger players like Kristian Wilkerson, Tyreik McAllister and Alex Bachman.

“We have a lot of unique skill sets,” Tucker said. “I’m excited for some guys who maybe didn’t get many opportunities. Some of those guys bring different things to the table we didn’t have early in the season and they’ll get to showcase those skills. It will help us be a complete group.”

Meyers has no doubt the Raiders can still be successful with Adams gone. He believes in the team’s depth.

“They’re going to be great,” Meyers said. “They’re going to show a lot of people who don’t really know what they bring yet. They’re going to surprise some people.”

Back on top

Being a No. 1 receiver isn’t new territory for Meyers.

It’s a role he assumed at times during his four seasons in New England. He didn’t receive much national attention at the time because the Patriots’ offenses weren’t great, but he’s long been considered one of the best in the business.

“It’s something I’ve been dealing with for a long time,” Meyers said. “It’s just kind of new to the outside world. I’ve kind of been in this position my whole career.”

Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is confident in his new top dog. He appreciates that Meyers is able to line up all over the field.

“The luxury of having versatile players on your roster is really cool, and it helps ease that burden, and you find different ways to go attack what you’re trying to attack,” Getsy said. “And Jakobi is an outstanding example of that. Like the flexibility to be outside, inside, in the backfield or whatever. And the football IQ capability to be able to handle all that, the toughness to handle all that stuff, all that just exemplifies who he is.”

Meyers is also more than willing to step up and be a leader in the locker room. Turner said Adams led by example, but he pointed out Meyers has always been there for him since he signed with the Raiders last offseason.

“To be honest, I think (Meyers has) helped me the most,” Turner said. “We’re a little closer than most people realize and he’s always there to give me advice.”

Slow start

Last week’s game, a 32-13 home loss to the Steelers, was tough sledding for the Raiders’ wide receivers.

They were playing without both Adams and Meyers. Plus, it was quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s first start of the season. None of them were targeted until late in the first half.

Turner finished with four targets, but tight ends Brock Bowers and Harrison Bryant and running backs Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah all had more. Turner finished with two catches for 37 yards. He knows more is expected of him now.

“I’m excited about it,” Turner said. “It’s what I play the game for. Just stay ready and when the opportunity comes, you make the most of it. That’s pretty much been my mindset all season and really my whole career.”

Bachman added three receptions for 31 yards, while Wilkerson caught two passes for 18 yards and a late touchdown. Tucker had just two targets and no catches.

The Raiders expect that to change for the speedster moving forward.

“Last week was a big week for us, and we just didn’t get (Tucker) the touches. Shame on us,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “But hopefully that’s not the case this week.

“The ability that Tre gives you, and we’ve seen it now in the preseason and at certain times throughout the year, is the big-play ability. If it’s not special teams, it’s on reverses. It’s shots down the field. We’ve got to find ways to get him the ball by all means necessary.”

Tucker was sad to see Adams go. But he knows he has a huge opportunity in front of him.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Tucker said. “I feel like the expectations around me now are to be this certain guy and I feel like I’m ready for that.”

‘Who the hell is DJ Turner?’

Tucker is one of several receivers who have plenty to prove in their new roles. They’re more than confident they can thrive, in part because of their ability to stick together.

Turner pointed to one play in the Raiders’ 20-16 win over the Browns on Sept. 29 at Allegiant Stadium as an example. He took a handoff around the edge at the 18-yard line in the third quarter and turned upfield looking for the end zone. Tucker blocked for his teammate and helped turn the play into a touchdown.

“We have a real close-knit group in the receiver room and it kind of shows in the way we play,” Turner said. “If you look back on my touchdown run and the way he was blocking for me, that’s bigger than teammates. That’s a brotherhood. I have a lot of love for all those guys.”

Adams still has love for them, too. He gave Tucker and Turner shoutouts during his introductory news conference in New York on Wednesday, a gesture Turner appreciated.

“That was cool,” he said. “Big shoutout to him for everything he’s done for me and will continue to do for us. We all know we’re close, but for him to say that when everyone was watching was cool. I’m sure people were like, ‘Who the hell is DJ Turner?’”

Turner’s job, as it is for several of his teammates, is make the answer obvious moving forward.

