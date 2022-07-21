108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Randall Cunningham resigns as Raiders’ team chaplain

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2022 - 11:56 am
 
Former UNLV star Randall Cunningham after a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Comple ...
Former UNLV star Randall Cunningham after a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Former UNLV and NFL star Randall Cunningham has resigned as the Raiders’ team chaplain after two seasons, according to his Facebook page.

Cunningham, the pastor and CEO of Remnant Ministries in Las Vegas, said he made the decision after praying on it.

“I thank Jon Gruden for the opportunity to be involved,” he wrote. “It’s just time to move on.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
2
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman focused on football, not contract
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman focused on football, not contract
3
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
4
Golden Knights beat Raiders in charity softball game
Golden Knights beat Raiders in charity softball game
5
Raiders put 3 starters on injured list to start camp
Raiders put 3 starters on injured list to start camp
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford (77) prepares to drill during the team’s mandato ...
Raiders in no hurry to rush rookie class
By / RJ

In a bit of a departure and a strong signal that the Raiders roster is considerably better than in years past, their five-player 2022 draft class is under no real pressure to deliver immediate starters.