Randall Cunningham resigns as Raiders’ team chaplain
Former UNLV and NFL star Randall Cunningham has resigned as the Raiders’ team chaplain after two seasons, according to his Facebook page.
Cunningham, the pastor and CEO of Remnant Ministries in Las Vegas, said he made the decision after praying on it.
“I thank Jon Gruden for the opportunity to be involved,” he wrote. “It’s just time to move on.”
