Ranking the 6 NFL head coaching job openings

There are six coaches openings around the NFL after a wave of Monday dismissals that included the Raiders’ firing of Pete Carroll after one season.

It was one of three coaching moves made Monday to go along with two openings that were created during the season with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans and a third Sunday by the Atlanta Falcons.

There should be a pretty deep pool of candidates vying for the open jobs, but not all gigs are created equal.

Here is an early look at the situations ranked from best to worst as they currently stand.

1. Giants

New York believes it has a potential franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart and he already has a developmental year under his belt.

The Giants should also get superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers back from a knee injury and have some young talent on defense.

Expectations may be a bit irrational just by nature of being in the nation’s largest media market, but there does seem to be a solid foundation in place to go along with the fifth-pick in the draft.

2. Falcons

There is a lot in place in Atlanta, which is also a pretty decent place to live.

The roster has young talent on both sides of the ball and the upside is very obvious from their wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills this season.

A case could be made for this to be the best open job, but they don’t have a first-round pick this year and the quarterback situation is a bit murky.

Michael Penix Jr. would be the long-term answer if he could prove he can get through a season healthy. Kirk Cousins exhibited a late-season resurgence.

Perhaps most importantly, the division is very winnable.

3. Raiders

The first pick in the draft and the ability to start fresh with a young quarterback has to be appealing.

So is living in Las Vegas and being a part of an iconic franchise.

The recent history and dysfunction are a problem, however. Mark Davis is changing coaches every year at this point, which isn’t ideal.

The Raiders do have some young stars on offense to build around and should be armed with assets to improve over the next two years.

While the division is very difficult, any amount of success will be seen as a major accomplishment.

4. Titans

How a candidate feels about this job will come down to how much that candidate believes in Cam Ward.

Last year’s top overall pick showed flashes of being a truly special player as a rookie, though consistency was a big issue.

The organization isn’t great, which is probably the only reason why this job is ranked behind the Raiders.

Nashville is a good place to live and the arrival of a new stadium next year should breathe some new energy and, more importantly, revenue streams into the organization.

The division also is getting tougher.

5. Browns

Not only do you have to live in Cleveland if you take this job, but the roster has about 36 quarterbacks and none of them appear to be any good.

It’s a dysfunctional outfit, starting at the top with owner Jimmy Haslam.

The Browns had an outstanding draft last year and have two first-round picks this year, but the salary cap situation will complicate their efforts for a while.

6. Cardinals

Another organization that can’t find a way out of the cellar.

There are some young pieces, but a decision probably has to be made about Kyler Murray.

While Phoenix is a fine place to live, the division is brutal.

