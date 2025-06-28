Ranking the coaches Raiders, Carroll will match wits with this year

The Raiders haven’t had the coaching edge often the last three decades, but Pete Carroll could give the team a major boost next season.

The Raiders, for most of the past three decades, haven’t carried much of an edge when it comes to coaching.

That changed when they hired Pete Carroll in January. The 73-year-old is one of three coaches, along with Barry Switzer and Jimmy Johnson, who have won both a Super Bowl and a college national championship. He should give the Raiders an advantage on the sideline most Sundays.

How does Carroll stack up against the coaches he’ll square off against this year? Here’s a ranking of all the opposing coaches the Raiders are set to face:

1. Andy Reid, Chiefs

Weeks 7 and 18

Comment: Reid’s 273 wins are the fourth-most in NFL history. The 67-year-old also has won three Super Bowls and made it to the championship game six times. Reid and the Chiefs have won the AFC West every year since 2016 and have reached the AFC title game in seven straight seasons.

Reid is also 3-2 head-to-head against Carroll.

Edge: Chiefs

2. Jim Harbaugh, Chargers

Weeks 2 and 13

Comment: Harbaugh’s .685 winning percentage (55-25-1) is the eighth-best in NFL history, though he’s only coached five seasons in the league. The 61-year-old has a knack for building big, powerful teams that muscle their way to success. Harbaugh had a great first season in Los Angeles, helping the Chargers improve from 5-12 to 11-6.

He and Carroll have a long rivalry dating back to their time in college coaching at Stanford and USC, respectively. They then butted heads in the NFL when they were leading the 49ers and Seahawks.

Carroll is 5-4 against Harbaugh in the pros, including a win in the playoffs.

Edge: Even

3. Sean Payton, Broncos

Weeks 10 and 14

Comment: Payton and Carroll both have 170 wins, tied for the 17th-most in NFL history. And Payton, like Carroll, has won a Super Bowl. The 61-year-old remains one of the NFL’s most innovative offensive minds and got the Broncos in the playoffs his second season in charge.

Payton is 4-3 against Carroll.

Edge: Even

4. Nick Sirianni, Eagles

Week 15

Comment: Sirianni, for all the flak he’s received during his time in Philadelphia, ranks fifth in NFL history with a .706 winning percentage (48-20). He’s also gotten the Eagles to the Super Bowl twice and helped them win it all last season. The 44-year-old has had some great rosters thanks to general manager Howie Roseman, but he gets the most out of his players.

Sirianni lost his one head-to-head matchup with Carroll. His Eagles lost to the Seahawks 20-17 on Dec. 18, 2023.

Edge: Even

5. Mike Vrabel, Patriots

Week 1

Comment: Vrabel, 49, was hired by the Patriots this offseason. He helped New England win three Super Bowls as a player, then went 54-45 his previous coaching stop with the Titans.

Vrabel’s teams reflect who he was as an NFL linebacker: Tough, physical and smart. He is 1-1 against Carroll.

Edge: Raiders

6. Dan Quinn, Commanders

Week 3

Comment: Quinn, 54, is 55-47 as an NFL coach. He’s reached the NFC title game twice and led the Falcons to Super 51, which they lost 34-28 to the Patriots in overtime. He did an excellent job in Washington his first season, helping the team improve from 4-13 to 12-5.

Quinn previously was Carroll’s defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013 and 2014. The Seahawks went to the Super Bowl both years, defeating the Broncos in Super Bowl 48 before losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl 49.

Carroll is 3-2 against his former assistant.

Edge: Raiders

7. DeMeco Ryans, Texans

Week 16

Comment: Ryans, 40, is 20-14 in two seasons with the Texans. He’s won the AFC South twice and won two playoff games.

He could vault higher on this list down the road, but for now he’s still early in his coaching career.

Ryans and Carroll have never coached against each other.

Edge: Raiders

8. Kevin Stefanski, Browns

Week 12

Comment: Stefanski is 40-44 with the Browns and has taken the team to the playoffs twice. His .476 winning percentage ranks seventh in franchise history, which shows how difficult life in Cleveland can be.

Stefanski, 43, is a bright offensive mind and has done his best despite dealing with constant turmoil.

Carroll won his lone matchup with Stefanski. His Seahawks beat the Browns 24-20 on Oct. 29, 2023.

Edge: Raiders

9. Shane Steichen, Colts

Week 5

Comment: Steichen, 40, is 17-17 in two seasons with the Colts despite his quarterback situation being in constant flux. Some of that is on Steichen for not helping develop Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Steichen and Carroll have never coached against each other.

Edge: Raiders

10. Ben Johnson, Bears

Week 4

Comment: Johnson, 39, is one of the most highly regarded offensive minds in the game. He helped the Lions finish in the top five in scoring offense each of the last three seasons.

Now he gets the chance be a head coach in Chicago and work with quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft. Johnson has a chance to be great, but he’s still unproven.

Edge: Raiders

11. Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys

Week 11

Comment: Schottenheimer, another former Carroll assistant, is getting his first chance to lead an NFL team this season.

The 51-year-old is the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 games in the league. Brian Schottenheimer is cut from the same cloth as his father and is expected to add toughness and discipline to the Cowboys.

Edge: Raiders

12. Liam Coen, Jaguars

Week 9

Comment: Coen, 39, was hired by the Jaguars this offseason after stints as an offensive coordinator with the Rams, Buccaneers and the University of Kentucky. He is tasked with getting the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Coen is a respected offensive mind, but it remains to be seen if he will become a good head coach.

Edge: Raiders

13. Brian Daboll, Giants

Week 17

Comment: Daboll, 50, is 18-32-1 in three seasons with the Giants. Half of those wins came in his first season with the franchise. He might have turn things around fast if he wants to keep his job.

Carroll is 2-0 against Daboll.

Edge: Raiders

14. Brian Callahan, Titans

Week 6

Comment: Callahan, 41, went 3-14 his first season with the Titans. The team is now set to rebuild around quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. Callahan has experience developing young passers, as he was the Bengals offensive coordinator during Joe Burrow’s first four years in the NFL.

Edge: Raiders

