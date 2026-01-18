Ranking the NFL openings, and predicting who will fill them

There are now eight openings around the NFL. Here are our rankings of each opening, and a prediction on who will ultimately get the job.

With the New York Giants having hired dismissed Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh to lead their team and the Atlanta Falcons bringing aboard fired Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, there are now seven openings around the NFL.

Here are our rankings of each opening, and a prediction on who will ultimately get the job:

1. Baltimore Ravens

■ The pick: Jesse Minter, defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers

Minter is regarded as one of the brightest defensive minds in the game, and he knows the terrain in Baltimore after being a Ravens defensive assistant from 2017 to 2020.

Minter will have to convince Baltimore decision-makers that he has a plan for maximizing star quarterback Lamar Jackson, but his defensive acumen theoretically takes a lot of pressure off Jackson as well.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

■ The pick: Davis Webb, quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator, Denver Broncos

For the first time in years, the Raiders have a complete understanding of exactly where they are in the latest leg of their journey. And the realization of the work ahead, and the time needed to complete it, allows them to think outside the box as it relates to their head coach search.

Webb is regarded as an innovative, charismatic head-coach-in-waiting, albeit in need of some seasoning. The Raiders have the time to build Webb the necessary runway and will support him with financial, staffing and supportive resources. That includes Tom Brady’s wisdom and counsel.

The Raiders’ goal is to help Webb fulfill his destiny as a Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan-level coach and leader.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

■ The pick: Jeff Hafley, defensive coordinator, Green Bay Packers

Over the years, the Steelers have identified young, defensive-minded coaches to be their head coach. Chuck Noll was 37 when Pittsburgh hired him, and Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin were both 34.

The Steelers will have to get over the age part — Hafley is 46 — but aside from that, he’s cut out of a similar cloth as the Steelers’ three previous coaches. All are tough-minded, defensive-oriented coaches with great leadership capabilities. A bonus is his experience as a head coach at Boston College.

4. Tennessee Titans

■ The pick: Matt Nagy, offensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

Nagy has a close relationship with Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, who overlapped with Nagy in the Chiefs organization. That connection helps, but where Nagy truly stands out is his teaching, experience and offensive mind. All of which is greatly needed in Tennessee as the Titans try to maximize young quarterback Cam Ward.

5. Miami Dolphins

■ The pick: Chris Shula, defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

It obviously helps that Chris Shula is the grandson of the greatest Dolphins coach of all time and South Florida legend Don Shula. But it goes much deeper than that. Shula is recognized as one of the top head-coaching prospects in the NFL for his work with the Rams’ defense, his leadership and his communication skills. And at 39 years old, he offers longevity.

6. Arizona Cardinals

■ The pick: Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator, Denver Broncos

The Broncos have fielded the third-best defense in the NFL under Joseph the past three years, and his disciplined, detail-oriented approach would be a welcome change for the Cardinals, who have been anything but a tightly run ship recently. Joseph can almost cinch the job if he can present a solid plan for fixing the Cardinals’ offense, which might require him to partner up with a top offensive coordinator.

7. Cleveland Browns

■ The pick: Mike McDaniel, former head coach Miami Dolphins

A bunch of factors played into McDaniel’s downfall in Miami, but no one disputes his ability to design and call a high-level offense. And that is sorely needed in Cleveland. McDaniel would bring personality and a wealth of experience that could help unlock young quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

