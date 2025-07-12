Ranking the opposing defenses the Raiders will face this season

The Raiders face some standout defenses next season, which means new coach Pete Carroll has his work cut out for him.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) celebrates after intercepting a pass and running it back for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) strips the ball from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes(15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, right, breaks up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Raiders defense, which was tied for 25th in points allowed last year, has some concerns heading into coach Pete Carroll’s first season.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has a lingering foot injury and sat out the on-field portion of the team’s mandatory minicamp last month. There have been numerous personnel changes with safety Tre’von Moehrig, cornerback Nate Hobbs and linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo leaving in free agency.

Still, the return of defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce from ankle and knee injuries, respectively, should pump life into the pass rush. The defense could also improve if newcomers like cornerback Eric Stokes and linebacker Devin White can make an immediate impact.

How do the Raiders compare to their opponents? Here is a ranking of the defenses they’ll face next season and how they stack up:

1. Eagles

Week 15

Comment: The Eagles will look different after allowing the second-fewest points in the NFL last year. They lost defensive linemen Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, but Philadelphia still has a ton of returning talent like defensive tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Zach Baun and cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The Eagles also used their first five draft picks on defensive players, starting with their selection of Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31 overall.

Edge: Eagles

2. Broncos

Weeks 10 and 14

Comment: The Broncos could have the league’s best defense this season. They return cornerback Pat Surtain II, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, and added Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron in the first round of the draft. Denver also brings back most of the pass rushers that helped it lead the league with 63 sacks last year. The Broncos are loaded.

Edge: Broncos

3. Texans

Week 16

Comment: The Texans only ranked 14th in scoring defense last year, but there’s reason to believe they could improve. Houston added safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to its secondary this offseason, giving it another solid veteran to pair with young standouts like cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Edge: Texans

4. Chiefs

Weeks 7 and 18

Comment: The Chiefs allowed the fourth-fewest points in the NFL last season and there’s no reason to believe they’ll get worse. Cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo are all among the league’s best at what they do.

Edge: Chiefs

5. Cowboys

Week 11

Comment: The Cowboys gave up the second-most points in the NFL last season, but that was more about injuries than talent. They finished fifth in scoring defense in 2023. Getting cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs back should help Dallas return to form.

Edge: Cowboys

6. Chargers

Weeks 2 and 13

Comment: The Chargers gave up the fewest points in the NFL in coach Jim Harbaugh’s first season. The team could regress a little this year — it ranked 11th in yards allowed and 14th in rushing yards allowed — but there’s a solid foundation in place led by safety Derwin James.

Edge: Chargers

7. Bears

Week 4

Comment: The Bears gave up the 13th-fewest points in the NFL last season, and likely would have done even better if their offense wasn’t awful. A second-year leap from quarterback Caleb Williams should help both units. Chicago’s defense has plenty of standouts, like defensive lineman Montez Sweat, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Edge: Bears

8. Giants

Week 17

Comment: The Giants defense is another group that got no help from its offense. New York gave up the 12th-most points in the NFL last season, while scoring the second-fewest. Still, the Giants’ incredible defensive line featuring Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence II and rookie Abdul Carter provides reason for optimism.

Edge: Giants

9. Commanders

Week 3

Comment: The Commanders were just OK on defense last year and did little to improve in the offseason. There is nothing about this group that truly stands out. One thing opponents will look to exploit is Washington’s run defense, which allowed the third-most rushing yards in the NFL last season.

Edge: Even

10. Patriots

Week 1

Comment: The Patriots ranked 22nd in scoring defense last year and spent big in free agency trying to improve. Some of the players they brought in include Spillane, edge rusher Harold Landry III and cornerback Carlton Davis III. Still, there’s no guarantee everything comes together under new coach Mike Vrabel.

Edge: Even

11. Browns

Week 12

Comment: The Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft and will pair him with star edge rusher Myles Garrett. Those two provide just about all the hope for Cleveland’s defense this season. There is a shortage of talent and the team’s offense won’t help out much.

Edge: Raiders

12. Colts

Week 5

Comment: The Colts ranked 24th in scoring defense last season, in part because young pass rushers Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu haven’t developed as expected. Things could change if one or both gets on track.

Edge: Raiders

13. Jaguars

Week 9

Comment: The Jaguars, on paper, should be higher up this list. But Jacksonville couldn’t stop anyone last year despite all its talent. The Jaguars allowed 25.6 points per game last season, tied with the Browns for the fifth-most in the NFL. Rookie two-way star Travis Hunter, who was selected No. 2 overall in the draft, could help at cornerback. But it’s unclear how often or how well he’ll be able to play on both sides of the ball as a professional.

Edge: Raiders

14. Titans

Week 6

Comment: The Titans somehow allowed the second-fewest yards in the NFL last year but gave up the third-most points. A turnover-over prone offense didn’t help, but Tennessee’s defense also struggled in the red zone and on third downs. It doesn’t feel like the team did much to improve this offseason, either.

Edge: Raiders

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.