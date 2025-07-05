Ranking the opposing offenses the Raiders will face this season

With a new coach and offensive coordinator, the Raiders could have the edge on offense against the majority of their opponents this season.

How did Pete Carroll’s 1st seasons as head coach go in his other jobs?

Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens (3) talk during practice at NFL football minicamp at the Cowboys' facility, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Raiders’ offense is expected to be improved under new coach Pete Carroll and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

But how will it compare to their opponents?

Here’s a ranking of the offenses the Raiders will face this year and how they stack up.

1. Commanders

Week 3

Comment: The Commanders have two big things going for them in dynamic young quarterback Jayden Daniels and innovative offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. It’s a match made in heaven, as evidenced by Washington averaging the fifth-most points in the NFL last season at 28.5 points per game and fielding the third-best rushing attack.

Daniels, now in his second season, could be even better with newly acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil and new receiver Deebo Samuel teaming up with Terry McLaurin.

Edge: Commanders

2. Eagles

Week 15

Comment: The Super Bowl champions averaged the seventh-most points in the NFL at 27.2. They did so behind the potent running and passing of talented quarterback Jalen Hurts, all-world running back Saquon Barkley, one of the best offensive lines in the game and perimeter weapons A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

It’s pick your poison against the Eagles, and that is a formidable task.

Edge: Eagles

3. Chiefs

Weeks 7 and 18

Comment: After leading the NFL in scoring in 2022, the Chiefs fell to 15th in 2023 and 2024. Cause for concern? Perhaps. But Kansas City still finished 15-2 last year and advanced to its third straight Super Bowl, and the Chiefs still have quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

If their health holds up, wide receivers Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy will finally get a full season together. That could be a problem for opposing defenses, especially if an improved offensive line comes together.

Edge: Chiefs

4. Cowboys

Week 11

Comment: This all rests on the health of quarterback Dak Prescott, who played just eight games last year because of a serious hamstring injury. If he’s back to form, the Cowboys could have a dynamic passing game with new receiver George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

The addition of running back Javonte Williams should also add punch to Dallas’ attack.

Edge: Cowboys

5. Chargers

Weeks 2 and 13

Comment: When the starting point is quarterback Justin Herbert, one of the most dangerous passers in the game, the foundation is pretty good. Throw in new running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris and a talented offensive line, and the Chargers are a handful to defend.

The big question is how good the perimeter weapons will be alongside dynamic wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Edge: Chargers

6. Broncos

Weeks 10 and 14

Comment: The Broncos averaged the 10th-most points in the league (25.0) last season behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix. But will they improve or regress? It felt like some holes were exposed in their 31-7 loss to the Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

Nevertheless, a strong offensive line should lead to a potent run game. And if Nix can just play steady football, the scheming and play-calling of coach Sean Payton will be a challenge for any defense.

Edge: Broncos

7. Texans

Week 16

Comment: Quarterback C.J. Stroud was running for cover all year behind a terrible offensive line. He somehow survived to guide the Texans to another division championship and a playoff win over the Chargers.

Wide receiver Nico Collins should get help from new wideouts Jayden Higgins and Christian Kirk, and running back Joe Mixon continues to be a load.

But the offensive line remains a big question.

Edge: Even

8. Bears

Week 4

Comment: Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams will benefit from the imagination of new coach Ben Johnson, the architect of the Lions’ potent offensive attack the past few years.

The Bears have made some changes around Williams, the top overall pick in the 2024 draft. It all looks great on paper, but haven’t we said that before about the Bears?

Edge: Raiders

9. Jaguars

Week 9

Comment: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been mostly a disappointment since the Jaguars selected him first overall in the 2021 draft, costing multiple coaches their jobs and leading to constant roster revamping.

Enter new coach Liam Coen, the former Sean McVay understudy, and dynamic weapon Travis Hunter. The Jaguars hope the two newcomers are the keys that finally unlock Lawrence.

Edge: Raiders

10. Patriots

Week 1

Comment: The Patriots’ rebuild is in full swing under new coach Mike Vrabel and new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the former Raiders boss. That includes revamping the talent around second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who showed promise as a rookie last year but still has a ways to go.

The Patriots invested in the offense during the offseason, including three new starters on the offensive line. New England also added veteran receiver Stefon Diggs and rookie wideout Kyle Williams.

There’s some promise in New England. But it might take a while.

Edge: Raiders

11. Colts

Week 5

Comment: The Colts were 17th in the league last season at 22.2 points per game despite horrible quarterback play. And it’s dubious whether that will be improved this season, unless veteran Daniel Jones can make a big difference or Anthony Richardson can make a jump in his third year.

It’s too bad, because running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman are pretty good.

Edge: Raiders

12. Giants

Week 17

Comment: Russell Wilson takes over at quarterback, although it’s probably just a matter of time before rookie Jaxson Dart gets the call. Either way, this feels like another transition year for the Giants.

Malik Nabers is a heck of a young wide receiver, and rookie running back Cam Skattebo will be fun to watch. But it might be a few years before either is part of an offense that strikes fear in defenses.

Edge: Raiders

13. Titans

Week 6

Comment: The Titans hit the reset button at quarterback with roookie first overall pick Cam Ward.

Unfortunately, he has little help. Veterans Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett were brought in to spruce up the wide receiver room alongside Calvin Ridley, and Tony Pollard is solid at running back. But that’s about it.

Edge: Raiders

14. Browns

Week 12

Comment: The Browns made everyone’s head spin with how they handled their quarterback room this year. They brought back veteran Joe Flacco, traded for Kenny Pickett, then drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Jerry Jeudy finally put it together at wide receiver, and David Njoku has always been a solid tight end. But there isn’t much else to be excited about.

Edge: Raiders

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.