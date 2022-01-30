Reaction mixed to Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels
The national media took a much more favorable view of the Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels than the fans.
Reaction to the Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels to be their next coach:
In my mind, Josh McDaniels delivered a 100 page PowerPoint with 99 pages on how he plans to use Hunter Renfrow
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 30, 2022
The deals for new #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and new #Raiders GM Dave Ziegler are done and agreed upon, sources say. Owner Mark Davis swings big and lands his top targets.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022
Raiders getting Josh McDaniels is pretty damn good.
— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 30, 2022
Broncos fans when they hear the Raiders are hiring Josh McDaniels pic.twitter.com/nF34nofLDO
— Mookie in the Morning (@Mookie94Rock) January 30, 2022
@FirstTake @undisputed So the Raiders plan on hiring OC Josh McDaniels. Really? The same recycled coach that Failed in Denver and then accepted the Colts HC job only to leave them at the Alter and decline the position. #Rediculous
— Michael Jones (@dupri728) January 30, 2022
If Josh Mcdaniels was never a head coach in the first place like FOREVER ago everyone would be jumping for joy with this hire… SMH
— LeagueHim (@Leaguehim__) January 30, 2022
Still not sitting right with me that Josh Mcdaniels keep getting HC Chances. But Brian Flores is sitting there unemployed and Eric Bieniemy haven’t gotten any HC offers
— JR (@TheNewJR) January 30, 2022
I don’t like the Raiders choosing not to bring back Rich Bisaccia, and hiring Josh McDaniels instead.
— Analytics Capper (@AnalyticsCapper) January 30, 2022
Thank you for years of hard work Josh McDaniels for the @Patriots franchise. From the @TomBrady days, to coaching up young @MacJones_10 Good luck in #Vegas along with KZiegs
— John Ellis #dcRising (@j0hnelliss) January 30, 2022
There aren't a lot of people who were with the Patriots for all six Super Bowl titles, but Josh McDaniels was among them along with Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft, Bill Belichick, Ivan Fears, Nick Caserio, Ernie Adams, Nancy Meier, Brian Smith and a handful of others.
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 30, 2022
Josh McDaniels to the Raiders is gonna take the rivalry with the Broncos to a fever pitch and I can’t freaking wait for it.
— Zach Bye (@byesline) January 30, 2022
If there's one person who can get the best out of Derek Carr, it's Josh McDaniels!! The Raiders current offensive personnel is something McDaniels can work with.#Raidernation
— Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) January 30, 2022