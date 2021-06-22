Reaction positive to Raiders DE Carl Nassib’s announcement

In a historic moment for the professional sports world, Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he is gay. Nassib becomes the first active NFL player to come out as gay. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, right, talks with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen during warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib drew overwhelmingly support on social media after announcing Monday on Instagram that he’s gay.

The verified Twitter accounts for the Raiders and NFL said they were proud of Nassib, with the NFL also noting he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which assists LGBTQ youth who are considering suicide.

Proud of you, Carl pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

.@Raiders DE Carl Nassib announced today that he’s gay. He also shared he's donating $100,000 to the @TrevorProject, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth. The NFL family is proud of you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/HXbcBuLg2X — NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2021

Recently retired wide receiver Julian Edelman said Nassib bringing attention to the Trevor Project was a “very classy move.”

Awesome moment. Spreading the love to the @TrevorProject very classy move. https://t.co/pOWGsvRMUW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2021

Former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark tweeted: “Live your truth brother.”

Good for you Carl Nassib!! Live your truth brother. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 21, 2021

Former NBA player Jason Collins, who broke a similar barrier in his sport, also tweeted his support.

“Very proud of Carl Nassib!” Collins tweeted. “Incredibly happy for him and can’t wait to watch him play this upcoming season!”

Very proud of Carl Nassib! Incredibly happy for him and can’t wait to watch him play this upcoming season! https://t.co/kFaTF2EIcR — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) June 21, 2021

Reaction from others was largely supportive as well.

Proud to have Carl Nassib playing here in Las Vegas! Great moment! However, I very much look forward to the day announcements like these are not considered newsworthy. https://t.co/5joqwEqfFT — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) June 21, 2021

Huge day for the NFL. I just know Carl Nassib probably thought about how, why and if he would come out publicly for a long time. In my opinion, he seemed so at peace in his video and that's what makes me the most happy for him. Everyone deserves to live in their truth fully. — Molly McManimie (@MolllyMack) June 21, 2021

Kudos to Carl Nassib. It shouldn't be a big deal, but somebody has to be the first, and before him nobody was. Takes real guts to step up and be that guy. Hope it gives others the courage to take the step they haven't been able to yet. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) June 21, 2021

Salute to Carl Nassib for the courage to make the announcement but also for his charity, which is extremely important All people should be able to feel ability to be themselves and live openly and happily in this world. Hopefully Carl’s announcements can help others do the same https://t.co/TXdMjlAiuX — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 21, 2021

Carl Nassib shouldn’t be a story. Let that man live his life and love who he wants. — Ray G (@RayGQue) June 21, 2021

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.