Reaction positive to Raiders DE Carl Nassib’s announcement

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2021 - 5:24 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, right, talks with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tra ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, right, talks with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen during warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib drew overwhelmingly support on social media after announcing Monday on Instagram that he’s gay.

The verified Twitter accounts for the Raiders and NFL said they were proud of Nassib, with the NFL also noting he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which assists LGBTQ youth who are considering suicide.

Recently retired wide receiver Julian Edelman said Nassib bringing attention to the Trevor Project was a “very classy move.”

Former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark tweeted: “Live your truth brother.”

Former NBA player Jason Collins, who broke a similar barrier in his sport, also tweeted his support.

“Very proud of Carl Nassib!” Collins tweeted. “Incredibly happy for him and can’t wait to watch him play this upcoming season!”

Reaction from others was largely supportive as well.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

