Report: Brady talks strategy with Raiders OC ‘2 or 3 times per week’

Tom Brady may have more impact on the Raiders’ weekly game preparation than previously believed, according to Monday night’s ESPN broadcast.

ESPN reporter Peter Schrager said during a “Monday Night Football” sideline report that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly told him he talks with Brady “two or three times per week” to discuss strategy.

“They go through film and they go through the game plan,” Schrager said. “Brady is a luxury for the coaches and is also an owner who has been there and done that.”

Brady, 48, was shown sitting in the team’s coaching box with a headset on during the discussion. The legendary quarterback and Raiders minority owner apparently doesn’t just give feedback on the offense, either.

The broadcast further reported he sent a text message to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham after the team struggled to tackle in the preseason opener against Seattle.

“Figure it out fast,” the message read.

Brady’s role with the Raiders has been the subject of conversation around the NFL because he serves as a broadcaster with Fox.

He faced restrictions last year because of his status as both a minority owner and color analyst. He was limited in what he could say during broadcasts and the access he could have with other teams’ players and coaches.

Those rules were somewhat relaxed this year, though Monday’s report could raise concerns once again about Brady’s dual roles. He will call the Bears’ game against the Cowboys on Sunday, one week before the Raiders are set to face Chicago.

