Report card: Grading the Raiders’ planned hiring of Klint Kubiak

Here is a quick evaluation of the Raiders’ planned hiring of Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak after an extensive search.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks into his headset during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Las Vegas Raiders have narrowed their focus to just one head coaching candidate after an extensive search conducted by general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady.

Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is expected to work out a deal with the team, though nothing can be signed or announced until after the Super Bowl.

Here is a quick grade on the hire:

Klint Kubiak grade: B+

Kubiak is a fantastic offensive coordinator, who is coming off an unbelievably successful season with the Seahawks.

He comes from a football family and has been preparing for this opportunity his entire life.

The Raiders also did a good job with the search process, staying meticulous and working largely in silence with few leaks throughout the process.

It’s been quite a change from previous searches.

The only question remains whether Kubiak is one of those brilliant coordinators whose skills just don’t quite translate up to the head coaching position.

There are many such examples throughout football history and there’s no real recipe for predicting success.

While there was some early trepidation around the organization about hiring a first-time head coach, Kubiak seems worthy of taking the risk.

