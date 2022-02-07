Report: Denver coach to replace Bisaccia on Raiders’ staff

With Rich Bisaccia heading to Green Bay, the Raiders reportedly have hired former Denver Broncos special teams coach Tom McMahon for the same position.

Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, center, takes part in drills during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia addresses the media during a news conference following an NFL playoff game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With Rich Bisaccia headed for Green Bay, the Raiders have reportedly found his replacement in former Denver Broncos special teams coach Tom McMahon.

NBC Denver first reported the hire.

The 52-year-old McMahon spent the last three years with the Broncos and has overseen the special teams for the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.

He replaces Bisaccia, who has accepted the same position with the Packers.

McMahon and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels worked together in St. Louis in 2011.

McDaniels will have one coordinator position to fill after completing a deal with McMahon. Though McDaniels is expected to call plays, he is in the market for an offensive coordinator. The Raiders interviewed Browns tight end coach Drew Petzing on Saturday for that post.

The 34-year-old Petzing has spent the last two seasons in Cleveland and was on the Browns’ staff for six seasons before that. He has never worked with McDaniels.

As for Bisaccia, he was credited with establishing stability during a turbulent season with major off-field issues and leading the Raiders into the playoffs. He had hoped to get the job full time and interviewed for the position.

Bisaccia was the Raiders’ assistant head coach and special teams coordinator before being elevated to interim coach after Jon Gruden resigned in October.

In addition to navigating the fallout from that controversy, Bisaccia and the team dealt with the tragedy of wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ crash that caused the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Also, cornerback Damon Arnette was released and later arrested for allegedly waving a gun at a Strip valet parking attendant.

On the field, the Raiders lost five of six games to apparently fall out of the playoff race. However, they won their final four games to improbably make the postseason as a wild-card team. The Raiders then lost to the Bengals, who will play the Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Review-Journal staff writer Mark Anderson contributed to this report.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.