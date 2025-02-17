Report: NFL could bring Super Bowl back to Las Vegas soon

The NFL was so impressed by Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas it could bring its championship game back to town relatively soon.

Crews take down graphics from the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The NFL appears to be targeting Las Vegas as the host of Super Bowl 63 in 2029.

The city and the Raiders submitted a letter of intent to host the league’s championship game in 2029, 2030 or 2031. The letter was in response to the NFL reaching out to see if Las Vegas would be interested in hosting during that time frame.

The league is leaning toward coming to Allegiant Stadium in 2029, Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. That would mean just a five-year turnaround between Las Vegas hosting Super Bowl 58 and hosting the game again.

The NFL typically awards Super Bowl sites four years in advance. If that timeline remains intact, news about another Las Vegas Super Bowl could be announced this year. The city is eager to welcome the event back, whether it comes in 2029 or later in 2030 or 2031.

“We are very interested in any and all of those years,” said Steve Hill, chief executive officer and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the week of Super Bowl 59.

The show Las Vegas put on last year has motivated the NFL to return to Southern Nevada as soon as possible. Commissioner Roger Goodell praised the city’s efforts the day after the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024.

“The NFL looks forward to coming back,” Goodell said.

All signs point to Las Vegas becoming one of the NFL’s preferred sites for marquee events along with SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The home of the Rams and Chargers will host Super Bowl 61 in 2027 just five years after hosting Super Bowl 56.

Allegiant Stadium and SoFi Stadium now “sit alone on Tier 1 for Super Bowl hosting rights,” according to Sports Business Journal, meaning the NFL will try to stage its championship game in both cities on a consistent basis.

Las Vegas is one of several markets expressing interest in hosting future Super Bowls, a league spokesperson said Monday.

“There is tremendous interest from a variety of potential cities to host upcoming Super Bowls,” the spokesperson said. “Las Vegas demonstrated its ability to host a fantastic event for our fans, clubs, partners and media but we do not have a timeline. 2029 is the next one available and we know other markets also would love to host.”

Las Vegas would become the 12th metro area to host multiple Super Bowls, joining Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa, Florida.

Eleven venues have hosted the event multiple times, though that number will grow to 14 in the next three years with the addition of the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium (Super Bowl 60), SoFi Stadium (Super Bowl 61) and the Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Super Bowl 62).

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.