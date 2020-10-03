Report: NFL fines Raiders $50,000 for unauthorized access

The Raiders have been fined $50,000 for “allowing a non-credentialed employee” into the locker room following a win against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 21, according to ESPN.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet sits on the field prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The Raiders have been fined $50,000 for “allowing a non-credentialed employee” into the locker room following a win against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 21.

The team has yet to comment on the fine, which was first reported by NFL.com.

This is in addition to no-mask fines for coach Jon Gruden ($100,000) and the team ($250,000) from that same game. Also, several Las Vegas players were seen Monday night wearing no masks at an indoor charity event for teammate Darren Waller’s foundation in apparent violation of NFL COVID-19 guidelines.

The Raiders are waiting to hear if they will be sanctioned by the NFL for that apparent violation.

An unauthorized team employee entered the Raiders’ locker room without the credentials to do so.

In an attempt to limit exposure to the coronavirus, NFL teams may have no more than 40 employees enter the locker room, and those employees must be limited to coaches, medical staff, equipment staff, the GM, one security personnel and one media relations personnel, plus up to three ownership representatives.

The NFL believes an employee who doesn’t fit into those categories was in the locker room after the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.