Report: Raiders poised to pursue Tom Brady in free agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2020 - 10:02 am
 
Updated February 2, 2020 - 10:16 am

The Raiders are poised to pursue future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady if he hits free agency, according to a report Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported if Brady hits free agency then the Raiders would be firmly in the mix and try to recruit him to Southern Nevada. Schefter reports that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wants Brady on the Raiders while the Patriots are known to have strong interest in bringing Brady back to New England.

Brady and the Raiders have been the subject of multiple rumors as the 42-year-old quarterback is poised to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time. Brady was spotted chatting with Raiders owner Mark Davis during UFC 246. And UFC President Dana White, a good friend of Brady’s, said a Raiders/Brady partnership makes “too much sense” if the quarterback does decide to leave New England.

Also on Sunday morning, NFL Network reported that the Patriots are prepared to pay Brady more than $30 million a year to keep him. NFL Network also reported that the AFC West’s Chargers are also poised to pursue Brady if he makes it to free agency.

DraftKings sportsbook in New Jersey on Wednesday posted odds on Brady’s team in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The Raiders opened as 20-1 long shots, with the Patriots -300 favorites to keep the six-time Super Bowl champion in New England.

But the Raiders’ odds improved to 9-1 on Thursday, making the Raiders the third most likely landing spot for Brady behind the Chargers (4-1) and Patriots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter

