Raiders News

Report: Raiders settle on starting QB for game against Bears

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 9:35 am
 
Updated October 20, 2023 - 4:05 pm
Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) prepares to throw against New England Patriots during the s ...
Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) prepares to throw against New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to throw during the second half an NFL game again ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to throw during the second half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Veteran Brian Hoyer will start Sunday’s game at Chicago for the Raiders in place of injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to several reports.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini was the first to post about the development. The Raiders didn’t respond to text messages seeking confirmation.

Coach Josh McDaniels would not say at his Friday news conference whether Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell would start.

“I think you just measure it all out,” McDaniels said before practice of how he would make the decision. “Both guys are having a good week practicing. We’ll see how today goes and then we’re just going to make the right decision. At the end of the day, both of them are going to be ready to go, and I have confidence in both of them. The good thing is both of them have played already.”

Garoppolo suffered a back injury against the Patriots on Sunday and was replaced by Hoyer, who completed 6 of 10 passes for 102 yards in helping secure the team’s second straight victory.

O’Connell started in Week 4 when Garoppolo missed the game because of a concussion. The fourth-round pick was sacked seven times, lost two fumbles and threw an interception in a 24-17 loss to the Chargers.

During the brief portion of practice open to the media, Hoyer got the first reps of the rotation in the only throwing drill in which the quarterbacks participated.

Hoyer has lost his past 12 starts, but his last victory came as a member of the Bears on Oct. 2, 2016, at Solider Field, where he will return Sunday.

The Bears also will have a new starting quarterback. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will replace Justin Fields, who has a dislocated right thumb.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

