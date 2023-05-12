65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Report: Tom Brady in talks to buy share of Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2023 - 7:02 am
 
Updated May 12, 2023 - 7:06 am
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) laughs with football quarterback Tom Brady, center, durin ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) laughs with football quarterback Tom Brady, center, during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. Behind them are Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, second from right. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Last month at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix, Raiders owner Mark Davis hinted that his growing relationship with Tom Brady, who recently bought a minority share of Davis’ WNBA Las Vegas Aces, would lead to more partnerships down the road.

“I hope for a long-term relationship in a number of things,” Davis said at the time. “He’s a unique individual.”

Well, it looks like that might soon come to fruition.

According to an ESPN report, Brady is “deep in discussions” to become a limited partner of the Raiders and buy a share of the club Davis owns.

If a deal occurs, the former Patriots and Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship quarterback would have a stake in the Raiders. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, retired at the end of last season.

Davis described Brady as a “great partner,” in terms of their Aces business partnership. And now it looks like that might about to grow into an even bigger relationship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
Raiders’ schedule includes 5 prime-time games
2
DA: Prosecutors feared Ruggs’ DUI charge would be dismissed
DA: Prosecutors feared Ruggs’ DUI charge would be dismissed
3
Raiders have NFL’s 10th-most difficult schedule
Raiders have NFL’s 10th-most difficult schedule
4
Raiders sign 5 draft picks with rookie minicamp this weekend
Raiders sign 5 draft picks with rookie minicamp this weekend
5
Breakdown of Raiders schedule, beginning and ending with Broncos
Breakdown of Raiders schedule, beginning and ending with Broncos
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
‘Just keep going’: Local students honored at RJ’s Academic Excellence Awards
‘Just keep going’: Local students honored at RJ’s Academic Excellence Awards
‘Gift of life’: Las Vegas athlete wins 6 medals in World Transplant Games
‘Gift of life’: Las Vegas athlete wins 6 medals in World Transplant Games
5 biggest upsets in Super Bowl history
5 biggest upsets in Super Bowl history
Raiders, rodeo, racing: NFL games bumping into big Vegas events
Raiders, rodeo, racing: NFL games bumping into big Vegas events
Mid-90s forecast for weekend as mid-May arrives
Mid-90s forecast for weekend as mid-May arrives
After pushback, proposed septic tank conversion likely to be voluntary
After pushback, proposed septic tank conversion likely to be voluntary