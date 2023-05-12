Report: Tom Brady in talks to buy share of Raiders

According to an ESPN report, Tom Brady is “deep in discussions” to become a limited partner of the Raiders and buy a share of the club Mark Davis owns.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) laughs with football quarterback Tom Brady, center, during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. Behind them are Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, second from right. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Last month at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix, Raiders owner Mark Davis hinted that his growing relationship with Tom Brady, who recently bought a minority share of Davis’ WNBA Las Vegas Aces, would lead to more partnerships down the road.

“I hope for a long-term relationship in a number of things,” Davis said at the time. “He’s a unique individual.”

Well, it looks like that might soon come to fruition.

If a deal occurs, the former Patriots and Buccaneers’ Super Bowl championship quarterback would have a stake in the Raiders. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, retired at the end of last season.

Davis described Brady as a “great partner,” in terms of their Aces business partnership. And now it looks like that might about to grow into an even bigger relationship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

