Reports: Former Raiders receiver faces attempted murder charge

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was traded to the Raiders in 2019 but never played a game for the organization, faces charges stemming from an altercation last month.

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) stretches on the sideline during mandatory minicamp at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A warrant has been issued in Miami for the arrest of former NFL receiver-turned-social media star Antonio Brown on an attempted murder charge, according to multiple reports.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was traded to the Raiders in 2019 but never played a game with the organization.

He has been embroiled in a multitude of legal issues dating back to the 2018 season. The latest charges stem from an incident at a boxing event in Miami last month.

On May 17, social media erupted with videos and posts showing Brown allegedly being jumped by multiple people trying to steal his jewelry outside the event, held by influencer Adin Ross at a warehouse.

Shortly after, other videos depicted Brown appearing to hold a gun and run out of frame. Seconds later, gunshots were heard.

Brown was detained briefly that night before eventually being let go.

It’s unclear if Brown has been arrested or if he has obtained a lawyer.

Brown was acquired by the Raiders in exchange for a pair of mid-round draft picks in 2019, the Raiders’ final season in Oakland. His controversial tenure was documented on the “Hard Knocks” reality series and ultimately ended days before the season opener when the team voided his guaranteed money after a series of incidents.

He eventually landed with the Patriots and formed a bond with Tom Brady, a current minority owner of the Raiders.

Brady eventually recruited Brown to join him in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, and they won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season. Brown’s career ended after an infamous 2021 dispute with the team that led Brown to remove his jersey and leave the field in a Week 17 game against the Jets.

Brady and Brown later had a public falling-out.

Brown has enjoyed success as an online personality after football, racking up 2.5 million followers on an X account that largely focuses on politics and sports.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X. The Miami Herald contribued to this story.