Resolution on QB Marcus Mariota is looming for Raiders

The 2021 status of Marcus Mariota with the Raiders is headed toward a resolution.

The Raiders signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, who spent the first three years with the Titans, to a contract on Monday. The Bay Area native says he's ready to be versatile and play anywhere on the defensive line. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs with the football as Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins (23) looks to make a tackle during overtime of an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Andre James (68) prepares to hike the football after replacing Rodney Hudson, not pictured, under center as running back Jalen Richard (30) waits in the backfield and Houston Texans inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) prepares to defend during the first half of an NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders Andre James attends a training session during the media day at The Grove Hotel, Watford, England, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The Oakland Raiders are preparing for an NFL regular season game against the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

The status of Marcus Mariota with the Raiders is headed toward a resolution, with signs Monday pointing to Mariota restructuring his contract and remaining in Las Vegas.

Mariota is scheduled to make $10.7 million on the non-guaranteed second year of a two-year deal. But that number is prohibitive for a backup quarterback in a season in which the salary cap dropped by $16 million from last year. The Raiders want Mariota to return as the backup to Derek Carr, but have asked Mariota to take a pay cut to accommodate his return.

Mariota’s other options are dwindling as the handful of quarterback-needy teams secured their choices for 2021. The Washington Football Club, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts have either signed or traded for their 2021 starters during the last month, leaving few starting opportunities.

If Mariota and the Raiders can’t come to terms on a restructured deal the Raiders are prepared to cut him. The challenge for Mariota in that scenario is marketing himself in an NFL landscape with few options and not much available money.

For instance, the $2.5 million contract the Buffalo Bills just locked in former Bears starter Mitch Trubisky shows the effect the reduced salary cap has on backup quarterback pay.

Bringing back Mariota at a reduced cost could create flexibility for the Raiders as he would be a more attractive trade option should a team need a quarterback later this year either because of injury or dissatisfaction with their starter.

Also Monday, the Raiders were busy along the offensive and defensive lines on Monday.

— They gave center Andre James a vote of confidence by extending his contract. The new deal shows the Raiders have faith in James after starting center Rodney Hudson last week was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals.

As part of his deal, James will make $12.3 million with $6 million guaranteed. James has suited up for 28 games since 2019 while making one start.

A tackle during his time at UCLA, the Raiders have trained James at center since signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Raiders also agreed to terms with veteran center Nick Martin to provide competition and a backup to James.

— The Raiders added to their revamped defensive line by signing Matt Dickerson and Darius Philon, a pair of veterans who will compete for roster spots.

Dickerson played the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans and recorded 15 tackles in 18 games.

— Philon has not played in the NFL the last two seasons after a 2019 arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened to shoot a woman outside of a Phoenix strip club.

Philon was a member of the Arizona Cardinals at the time of his arrest but was released by the club soon after the incident. The case is listed as closed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s office.

The Raiders declined to comment. An NFL spokesman said the matter is being reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Philon played his first four years with the Chargers — working two seasons under new Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. In 54 games, including 19 starts, he amassed 80 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.