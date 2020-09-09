Review-Journal debuts Vegas Nation Gameday Raiders show

The Review-Journal’s hour-long pregame show will appear on Cox Cable channel 14 before each Raiders game.

Vegas Nation team member Cassie Soto in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Review-Journal debuts Vegas Nation Gameday, an hour-long pregame show, on Cox Cable channel 14 before the Raiders’ game at Carolina this Sunday.

Sunday’s show is at 9 a.m.; the Raiders play the Panthers at 10 a.m.

Studio host Cassie Soto will be joined live by Adam Hill, who covers the Raiders for the Review-Journal. Lead Raiders beat writer Vincent Bonsignore, columnist Ed Graney and videographer Heidi Fang will file taped reports from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The show will take place at 9 a.m. every Sunday except for the bye week. There also will be an additional show on Monday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. before the home opener against the New Orleans Saints.

“I’m hoping fans will tune into Vegas Nation Gameday ahead of all Raiders games,” Soto said. “Our team works really hard to bring fans the latest Raiders updates and interesting storylines leading up to kickoff. Since we are based in Las Vegas, we’ll bring fans a different perspective that national shows might not hit on, so we’ll highlight not only the Raiders but all the great stuff happening around the Las Vegas community as well.”

