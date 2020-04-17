Review-Journal launches new Raiders fan forum

The Review-Journal launched a new website on Friday the will give Raiders fans the chance to express their passion for the game.

Oakland Raiders fans wave their flag prior to an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Ready. Set. Hike!

VegasNation Fan Zone is an all-new fan forum where “Raiders fanatics can sound-off on all things associated with the team,” Review-Journal Senior Director of Advertising Thomas Heaton said. “It’ll be a no-holds-barred zone for members to generate their own Raiders posts for lively discussions around the clock”.

To celebrate the launch, the first 200 fans who sign up at fanzone.vegasnation.com will receive official VegasNation Fan Zone T-shirts.

“With the NFL Draft, Raiders training camp, Allegiant Stadium completion and the entire 2020 season in plain view, Fan Zone will capture the excitement and energy around all things Silver and Black,” Review-Journal Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Chase Rankin said.

