Review-Journal writer answers questions from Raiders fans

Allegiant's Chairman and CEO Maury Gallagher, left, Chief Marketing Officer Scott De Angelo, and Raiders Owner Mark Davis, pose with the Oakland Raiderettes during a celebration at the Allegiant headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There are undoubtedly many Raiders fans still struggling to come to grips with the fact the franchise will head to Las Vegas next season.

Others seem to be intrigued by the move and the impact it will have on the franchise, at least if the line of questioning during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session with a Review-Journal writer is any indication.

Questions on the Oakland Raiders subreddit largely focused on the progress of the stadium and how quickly Las Vegas would embrace the team.

There were even a few questions about whether Las Vegas nightlife could serve as a distraction for visiting teams and provide the Raiders even more of a home-field advantage.

The session has ended, but the discussion is ongoing and can still be joined here.