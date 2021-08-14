Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens Allegiant Stadium — LIVE BLOG

Las Vegas Raiders fans will finally get to watch their team en masse as the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game tonight at 6 p.m.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opens Allegiant Stadium

After sitting complete for 379 days Raiders owner Mark Davis carried out the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Allegiant Stadium Saturday, officially opening the $2 billion facility to Raider Nation.

With the Raiders played their inaugural season last year without fans, the team’s first preseason game of the year has as much hype as any game not in the regular season.

Davis himself hasn’t been to an event at the stadium, after vowing to fans that if they couldn’t attend, he wouldn’t either.

“It feels like it’s been 60 years,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said of the year-long wait. “Finally we get to go home.”

Among the invited guests who took part in the ribbon-cutting were Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Oscar Goodman, Congresswoman Dina Titus, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Carlos Santana.

Fans already began congregating around the stadium, as the Raider faithful began carrying out the first official tailgate parties in the organization’s history here. Tailgating was a staple when the team was in Oakland and early on, it is evident that tradition translated over to Southern Nevada.

-Mick Akers

What you need to know

Check out the following links for everything you need to know — on and off the field — ahead of Saturday night’s game.

